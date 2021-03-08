AEW Revolution Results – March 7, 2021

AEW REVOLUTION “THE BUY-IN” PRE-SHOW RESULTS

The Buy-In at AEW Revolution is now underway, as the official pre-show for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is now in progress.

Early on we see some of the scenes from the “Countdown to AEW Revolution” preview special that aired this past Wednesday night on TNT after the AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads “go-home” show for tonight’s PPV went off the air.

Stay tuned for live updates from the AEW Revolution pre-show, which has one match advertised, although currently up-in-the-air due to a late angle shot on social media to drive interest in the bout, which featured Britt Baker trying to get her match cancelled per a doctor’s note excusing Rebel from competing tonight.

After the “Countdown to AEW Revolution” special wraps up, we finally shoot LIVE inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us to The Buy-In at AEW Revolution.

The cameras pan over to the commentary duo, who as always is the case on pre-shows, are without Jim Ross for the time being. They start things off by running down the matches scheduled for tonight’s show as their respective AEW Revolution graphics flash across the screen.

Once they finish running down the scheduled lineup for tonight’s special event, the commentary duo send the broadcast to a video package telling the story of The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF, which culminates in their AEW Tag-Team Championship showdown tonight. This is again simply clips from the “Countdown to AEW Revolution” special.

Britt Baker & Maki Itoh vs. Thunder Rosa & Riho

The video package for the tag-team title match for tonight wraps up and now the commentators send things down to the ringside area where we’re getting ready for our lone bout advertised for The Buy-In at AEW Revolution pre-show.

Out comes Dr. Britt Baker as Schiavone references the doctor’s note she gave him to attempt to get out of tonight’s match. She makes her way out holding a microphone and addresses the doctor’s note controversy. She calls Reba / Rebel to come out and out she comes on crutches.

Baker talks about showing the doctor’s note to Tony Khan and he agreed to play things safe and listen to the doctor’s advice. This brings out the replacement, which is the fan-favorite from the first round of the Japan Bracket of the recent AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament, Maki Itoh.

Itoh sings super enthusiastically as she makes her way down to the ring along with Baker and Rebel. Now as they settle inside the squared circle, the music fades down and the entrance theme of the first of their two opponents begins playing.

With that said, former NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa makes her way down to the ring. She hangs in the ring as she waits for her partner for tonight to make her way out, and on that note, the theme of Riho plays and out comes the former AEW Women’s Champion.

The bell sounds and it will be Baker and Riho kicking things off for their respective teams. Riho jumps off to an early offensive advantage, focusing her attack on the arm of Baker, isolating the limb and controlling her opponent on the mat. A quick distraction from Rebel on crutches at ringside allows Baker to get a quick shot in on Riho that turns the momentum in her favor.

Baker makes the tag, which brings in Itoh. Riho also makes the tag and in comes Rosa for the first time in the match. These two circle each other and lock up, before taking things down to the mat. Back up, Itoh hits the ropes and tries shoulder-tackling Rosa, but bounces off her. And again. And a third time. Rosa blasts her after standing up to the third attempt, nailing her with a big forearm.

Rosa and Itoh exchange strikes briefly but Rosa ends up taking over and blasting her with repeated elbow strikes that appears to make Itoh break out into tears and start crying. This gets Excalibur and Schiavone cracking up on commentary. Itoh finally gets in some legitimate offense now, as the pace picks up and she whips Rosa from one side of the ring to the other before hitting a nice running bull dog out of the corner.

Riho tags back in and she goes to work on Itoh. She grounds her and goes for the cover, but Itoh hangs on. Now Riho positions Itoh over the middle rope and connects with her version of Rey Mysterio’s 6-1-9 spot. She goes for the cover again, but again Itoh hangs on. Riho makes the tag to Rosa. Riho hangs in the ring, dropkicking Baker off the apron and blasting Itoh with a dropkick while Rosa had her locked up in a camel’s clutch type of position.

Moments later, Riho tags right back in and starts blasting Itoh with forearms. Itoh starts fighting back with some of her own, however Riho gets the better of the exchange. As Riho goes to hit the ropes, Baker yanks her foot from the floor outside of the ring, and then pulls her out to the floor to deliver some cheap shots. Rebel gets involved as well as Riho is then thrown back in the ring to Itoh. Itoh makes the tag and Baker picks up where she left off after putting a beating on Riho on the floor moments ago.

Baker goes on to dominate the action and then eventually tags Itoh back in. Itoh locks Riho in a rear chin lock, however Riho gets her boot on the bottom rope, forcing a break of the hold. Itoh misses a splash in the corner, resulting in Riho countering with a cutter over the top-rope. Riho makes the tag to Rosa as Itoh tags Baker back in. Rosa takes the hot tag and comes in the ring like a woman possessed, taking out Baker with a wide-variety of offense before pounding her down into the corner of the ring and blasting her with some high impact follow-up shots, including a running dropkick to the face while she was still seated in the corner.

Itoh and Baker take back over the control of the offensive momentum. Itoh now hits her big elbow drop and goes for the cover. Rosa hangs on. Both ladies make tags to their respective partners. The pace picks up as the match nears its’ finish. Itoh misses a top-rope head butt. Riho goes to follow-up with her running knee strike, however Itoh rolls through into a single leg boston crab, which Riho nearly taps out to before finally making it to the ropes to break the hold.

Baker tags back in and hits a big slam for a near fall that Rosa interferes to break up. Now Itoh makes the tag to Rosa. Rosa immediately rolls Baker up, but only gets two from the pin attempt. The two trade some pin attempts and reversals. Baker blasts Rosa with a DDT and covers her, but Rosa counters into a cover of her own. Both survive. Rebel gets on the ring apron and leaves her crutch laying there. She gets bumped and Rosa hits her Death Valley Driver on Baker for a close near-fall, which Itoh interferes to break up. Itoh hits a dive onto Riho and now Baker blats Rosa with a super kick that knocks her right into a big shot to the head with a crutch from Rebel on the floor, which KO’s her. They get the pin after that to win the match.

Winners: Britt Baker & Maki Itoh

After the lone pre-show match wraps up, the commentators introduce another video package. This brings up the video package that tells the story behind tonight’s highly-anticipated AEW Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

From there, we return live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where Excalibur and Schiavone once again run down all of the action on tap for tonight’s card as the respective graphics flash across the screen.

Jim Ross Joins Commentary With Voice Almost Gone

When they finish this up, we hear Boomer Sooner playing as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts formally introduces the legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross. Good Ole’ J.R. makes his way over to join Schiavone and Excalibur at the commentary table, with his voice already nearly gone, as we get ready for things to switch over to the AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view broadcast.

AEW REVOLUTION 2021 RESULTS

Now the video package for our AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view airs and we shoot live inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. once again where pyro and fireworks explodes and erupts throughout the venue as the camera pans around the limited-capacity crowd in attendance for tonight’s show.

Jim Ross, still horse as hell with a completely shot voice, talks about how some times you just expect big things on certain nights, and he informs us that tonight has that exact feel.

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Young Bucks (c)

With that out of the way, the theme music begins playing to bring out Chris Jericho and MJF, as the fans sing along with the lyrics to “Judas in my Mind” as the Inner Circle duo settles inside the ring, complete with “Le Champion” holding “Floyd” the baseball bat.

As they settle into the squared circle and prepare for our opening contest here on the PPV portion of AEW Revolution, their music dies down and the fans keep singing.

Finally, the camera pans back to the entrance tunnel and the familiar sounds of the entrance music of the reigning, defending AEW Tag-Team Champions begins playing, as The Young Bucks emerge and Nick and Matt Jackson make their way down to the ring.

Now that both teams are in the ring, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins his formal ring introductions for both teams, in pre-championship match style. Aubrey Edwards will be the match official for this tag-team title showdown.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first PPV bout of the evening and the first of multiple championship bouts scheduled for tonight’s show. Immediately we see all four men collide and start brawling, with pairs of two spilling out to the floor as both Jackson brothers mean business after seeing their father attacked by Jericho and MJF during the build-up to this match on Dynamite.

On the floor, Matt and Nick beat down Jericho and MJF for a while until finally we see Jericho and MJF run Nick and Matt head first into each other. This shifts the momentum in their favor, but only briefly, as they arrogantly roll the champs back into the ring and pose to mock the fans, only to turn around to realize that both men had recovered and were in the process of flying through the ropes to splash onto them both with stereo tope suicidas.

Back in the ring, Jackson and Jackson continue their beat down of the Inner Circle duo before locking both men in sharpshooters as the commentators talk about this being sweet justice. Finally they let go of the holds and send Jericho and MJF sailing out to the floor once again. Now we see Jackson hold Jericho from the bottom rope outward into the ring as the other Buck comes off the top-rope with a big splash onto him in a unique spot.

We see MJF hold onto the foot of Jackson from the floor, and this allows Jericho to run and leap off the middle ropes before turning his body in mid-air to deliver a well-timed and well-placed drop kick. This shifts the offensive momentum back in the favor of the heel duo.

MJF works over Jackson a bit on the floor and sends him back into the ring, where “Le Champion” is waiting to deliver additional punishment. He does and then MJF comes back into the ring to hit some double-team spots with Jericho. They step on Jackson to step over him before mockingly doing The Young Bucks side-turning double-biceps pose.

Finally, Jackson makes the tag and the other Young Buck, Matt Jackson, comes in and lights MJF — now the legal man — with a series of right and left hands. He follows that up with a big DDT. He goes to hit the ropes for another follow-up spot, however Wardlow pulled the ropes down and he went backwards crashing down to the floor. Jericho quickly pounces on him to add insult to injury.

After a few minutes of Inner Circle domination, we see the Bucks fire back up on offense as Jackson hits a crazy flip-over-the-top-rope Canadian Destroyer for a close near fall on MJF. This leads to a nice offensive run from The Young Bucks, who get the crowd worked up, as well as Schiavone, who emotionally shouts for them to add punishment to the Inner Circle duo in certain points of the action.

MJF holds onto Jackson’s foot from the floor. The other Buck tries hiting a slingshot spot but Jericho back-steps it and he hits the mat. Jericho grabs his legs and locks him in the Walls of Jericho / Liontamer. He finally escapes and Jericho trips the other Buck and locks him up in the same submission finisher. He finally escapes after being stuck in the hold for a few moments. MJF is tagged in and he too goes on a nice offensive run, but can’t finish off either Jackson.

We see Friedman channel his inner-DX fan as he does the crotch chop over and over and over and over again while yelling “Suck It!” We see Jericho hit the ring to deliver a well-timed Codebreaker. MJF is then handling the follow-up as Jericho hits the floor and tosses in “Floyd” the baseball bat. MJF connects with it and the ref doesn’t see it. MJF tries to steal the win, however Jackson somehow hangs on yet again. MJF looks shocked that he didn’t finish him off that time.

The Young Bucks fire up on offense and we see MJF on the floor and Jericho in the ring. This leads to both Jackson’s climbing to the top and both come flying off with splashes, one in the ring and one outside the ring. We see a Judas Effect for another close near fall. Jericho looks for the lionsault but he saults right into stereo super kicks from the tag champs. They set Jericho up for their double-team finisher. They hit MJF and then Jericho again with stereo super kicks. They call for the finish and set Jericho up for the Meltzer Driver. They hit it. 1-2-3.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks

Casino Tag-Team Royale

After our opening PPV bout wraps up, the commentators run down the lineup remaining for tonight once again and also one more time, Jim Ross apologizes for his voice. When we return, “The Dapper Yapper” breaks down the rules for the Casino Tag-Team Royale.

Order of entry is selected by a lottery. Two teams will start things off and then every 90 seconds, a new team enters. Elimination is when one wrestler is thrown over-the-top, while tag-teams are eliminated when both members of a team are ruled out of the match. The winning team will receive a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

Out first comes The Natural Nightmares — Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall, as well as The Dark Order numbers 5 and 10. The bell sounds and the first two teams in the Casino Tag-Team Royale are about to collide. They shake hands in a sign of respect first and then the fight is on.

QT is nearly thrown over the top a few times, but he keeps hanging on. After 90 seconds expires, the next team is introduced and out comes The Inner Circle duo of Proud ‘N’ Powerful — Santana & Ortiz. They make a B-line straight for the ring and immediately get to work as they pass through the ropes.

All six men and three teams are still legal in the match. QT Marshall hits a Diamond Cutter out of nowhere on one of the members of The Dark Order. He is then eliminated. His partner 10 is still in it, however, so the team as a whole is still alive.

The countdown clock appears and when it expires, Matt and Mike Sydal make their way out. Dustin is working over 10 from The Dark Order and is trying to eliminate him, however he keeps hanging on. The countdown clock appears and when it expires, out comes two more members of The Dark Order — Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, which now puts them in an advantageous position with three members.

Mike Sydal is thrown over-the-top and out to the floor moments later. The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, the team of The Gunn Club — Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn — make their way down to the ring as the next team in the match. They brawl for a while and Matt Sydal is eliminated. This eliminates the first full team from the bout as The Sydal Brothers are now both out of the match.

We see the countdown clock on the screen again and this time when it expires, out comes the team of Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi. They duke it out as two of the fresher men in the contest now until the countdown clock appears again. It expires and this time we see the duo of The Varsity Blondes — Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. — make their way out.

As they fight it out, we see QT Marshall end up eliminating both members of The Gunn Club, which eliminates our second full team. Dustin Rhodes looks upset as the commentators point out that The Gunn Club are part of the Nightmare Family. QT looks frustrated at Dustin’s reaction and ends up eliminating himself on purpose and walking away.

Now he countdown clock appears again and when it expires, the new team of The Bear Country — Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder. They have an impressive showing as we see another elimination of one of The Dark Order members. Moments later the countdown clock appears again and when it expires, the Jurassic Express duo of Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus make their way to the ring as the fans sing along with their theme music.

As soon as Jungle Boy hit the ring, we see him eliminate Santana from The Inner Circle. Moments later Avalon is eliminated, as was Bononi, so that team is gone. Ortiz is thrown out by Luchasaurus, so the team of Santana & Ortiz as a whole are eliminated. Griff Garrison is thrown out so now The Varsity Blondes are out of this one as a whole as well.

The countdown clock appears and when it expires, the team of The Butcher & The Blade come out. As they hit the scene in the ring, the commentators start to focus on Jack Evans from TH2, who is getting involved but hasn’t apparently been legally entered into the match. The Bunny ends up getting involved from the floor to help eliminate Dustin Rhodes. Because QT eliminated himself earlier, the team of the Natural Nightmares are eliminated as a whole.

We hear the fans counting down again and now the team of Private Party makes their way out, taking their time to get down to the ring. Jungle Boy is blasted with stereo shots from Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party. The countdown clock appears and when it expires, the team of Daniels and Kazarian — SCU — make their way out. We see Bear Country eliminated. Bunny gets involved again and now Luchasaurus is eliminated.

Countdown clock time as the fans count along and when it expires, out comes the team of “The Bastard” PAC and Rey Fenix from Death Triangle. We see a lot of punishment being dished out by SCU as Daniels fires up on offense. The countdown clock appears and this time it brings out the duo of John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

Silver and Reynolds actually get some decent shine spots and time in the spotlight, as the fans come to their feet. We see the duo hit the Dark Destroyer to spike Kassidy from Private Party on his head. He is then thrown out, as was Quen previously, so Private Party are gone.

The Butcher and The Blade are eliminated. We see Jungle Boy eliminate Daniels. Reynolds and Jungle Boy duke it out on the ring apron on the other side of the ropes. The commentators talk about this being dangerous territory. Jungle Boy ends up eliminating him. Kazarian is eliminated next, so SCU is out.

PAC & Rey Fenix, Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express, John Silver of the Silver & Reynolds duo are the only four men remaining out of the three teams still represented. Fenix blasts Silver and The Dark Order member does the one-hand survive dangle, minus the foot scraping the floor, ala Shawn Michaels from the infamous WWE Royal Rumble match in the 1990s that he would go on to win. Silver survives.

Back in the ring, Silver and PAC duke it out as Jungle Boy and Fenix are laid out in opposite corners selling. PAC ends up hitting a German suplex. He goes to throw Silver out but once again Silver hangs on. Fenix ends up walking the top-rope and hitting a kick to the temple that eliminates Silver, and thus, The Dark Order.

We’re down to our final three, with two teams represented, as it’s two-on-one with PAC and Rey Fenix double-teaming and beating up Jungle Boy of the Jurassic Express duo. Jungle Boy eventually backs up and yanks down the top-rope as PAC was in the middle of an onslaught on him, so “The Bastard” goes flying to the floor and is eliminated.

Fenix and Jungle Boy stare each other down before closing in on one-another and trade chops. Jungle Boy ends up on Fenix’s shoulders but is eventually thrown out and eliminated. Fenix is the last man standing, so the team of Rey Fenix and “The Bastard” PAC have earned themselves a future shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships, which are still held by The Young Bucks.

Winner: Rey Fenix (team of PAC & Rey Fenix earn future tag title shot)

AEW Women’s Championship

Ryo Mizunami vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

The video package airs for our next match of the evening, the third pay-per-view bout and the second that will see a world championship on-the-line, as Hikaru Shida puts her AEW Women’s Championship up for grabs against the winner of the first-ever AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament, Ryo Mizunami, next.

Once the package wraps up, we return inside Daily’s Place where the entrance theme for our challenge for this championship contest makes her way down to the ring as the commentators sing her praises and reference her performances in the aforementioned tourney.

As she settles into the squared circle and her music dies down, the familiar sounds of the reigning, defending AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida plays as she makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. The final introductions are given and the bell sounds to get this one officially underway.

We see the two in some back-and-forth striking exchanges coming out of the gate, however it is Mizunami who ends up pulling ahead, taking it to Shida in the corner of the ring before having some fun with her mime tight-rope pulling routine as the fans cheer her on. Shida ends up firing up, coming out of the corner back to life and with a purpose, as she takes it to the challenger.

Shida gets the action out on the floor, where she continues to beat down Mizunami. The AEW Women’s Champion reaches under the ring and pulls out a steel chair. She sets it up and runs to jump off of it, only for the challenger to catch her and launch her over the top of the ringside barricade and into the crowd. Mizunami picks Shida back up and brings the action back into the ring, delivering a big leg drop to the back of Shida’s neck as she lays lifeless on the mat. Now she hits the ropes for some repeated speedy dropkicks.

She goes for a half-clutch submission after a pin attempt follow-up only gets her a count of two. Shida eventually makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Back on their feet, the two trade chops. Shida goes for a hip-throw, however Mizunami counters it. Moments later, however, she runs right into a big kick from the champ in the corner. This starts the shifting of the offensive momentum into the favor of the defending champion. She climbs to the top-rope and hits a flying missile drop kick for a near fall.

We see Shida hit a crazy high-spot that gets the instant replay / “Holy Sh*t” treatment. She tries finishing things off on that note, however Mizunami survives. Moments later, we see the challenger fire up and take back over the offensive control of the bout. She connects on some high spots of her own that nearly finishes off the champ, however Shida continues to find a way to survive each time. Now Shida fights her way back into competitive form and both girls end up laying each other out. Slowly they get back to their feet and trade punches back-and-forth while holding hands, which Excalibur points out is how they left things on the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads this past Wednesday night.

Mizunami ends up getting the better of the exchange, flooring the champ and then scooping her up and hitting her with the Urinami. She follows that up with a big running spear that connects. She calls for the end of this one as she heads to the top-rope with intentions of finishing Shida off. She hits her top-rope finisher and arrogantly covers her with both knees on her chest while counting along with the ref, and Shida surprisingly kicks out at two. The fans chant “Holy Sh*da! Holy Sh*da!” in response to the champion surviving. Although she hung in there, she appears lifeless. Mizunami hoists Shida up, but Shida comes to life and reverses. She looks for the Falcon Arrow. She counters and ends up hitting a nice suplex.

Ryo Mizunami eats it, however, and hops right back up to her feet. She walks right into a Falcon Arrow from Shida. Shida hits some big kicks and then a running knee to the back of Mizunami’s head. She picks her up and hits a second Falcon Arrow. She covers her but can’t hook the legs, so somehow Mizunami hangs on before a three count. Back on her feet, Mizunami turns Shida inside-out with a clothesline. She goes for another but walks into a big shot from Shida. Shida pokes Mizunami in the eyes and rolls her up with an inside cradle. Mizunami reverses a follow-up spot from Shida for a pin attempt, but Shida survives. Shida gets her down again and covers her but again Mizunami kicks out at two and a half. The fans break out into another “This Is Awesome!” chant.

Things reset with Shida looking shocked yet again, but not discouraged, as she goes right back to work on the challenger. She hits a nice kick and goes for the pin again. Finally she hits a corkscrew knee to the dome of the challenger and this finishes her off for a somewhat flat finish after an incredible match from start-to-finish. Your winner and still champion, Hikaru Shida.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose In Women’s Division

As soon as the match ends, we see all hell break loose, as Nyla Rose hits the ring and starts attacking. Moments later, Maki Itoh and Britt Baker hit the ring, with Rebel hobbling behind them on crutches. We see all the heel women beat down both Shida and Mizunami until finally Thunder Rosa hits the ring to make the save as the heels scramble out to the floor where they walk off.

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

We see a backstage segment where “The Best Man” Miro and Kip Sabian ambush Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. Miro throws Chuck into and through a glass door. He turns to the camera and intensely demands that someone play his music.

Someone does play his music and we head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where Miro knocks Taylor out through the entrance tunnel and onto the entrance ramp. He is covered in blood. Miro follows out behind him. Miro beats him down the ramp as his music cuts off.

As they get into the ring, Miro demands a microphone. He beats Chuck down and tells him that all of this can stop if he just says the word. Chuck, barely able to speak, says, “Wait!” Miro does. Now Chuck recovers enough to say, “Ring the damn bell,” he then blasts Miro with a b*tch-smack that echo’s throughout the venue.

The bell sounds and “The Best Man” beats down Chuck some more as the commentators point out that Orange Cassidy, Chuck’s scheduled tag-team partner for this match, is nowhere to be found. Kip tags in and he picks up where Miro left off, taking it to an already weakened and softened up Chuck Taylor. He stomps him down in the corner like Stone Cold Steve Austin in his prime. As he walks away for a second, Miro drops down on the ring apron from his corner and shouts trash-talk right in his face.

Miro ends up tagging back in where he gets right back down and talks more trash in the face of a badly bloodied Chuck. Sabian comes back in and he picks up again where Miro left off, however he ends up running right into a big kick from Chuck. And another. As Chuck starts finally showing signs of life, we see Orange Cassidy limping out in pain as he finally shows up. He fires up after seemingly being unable to barely move, and flies down the entrance ramp, connecting on an Orange Punch to Miro. He finally makes it to his corner where Chuck falls over and slaps his hand, tagging him into the match.

Cassidy takes the hot tag and flies all over the place, stopping every once in a while to sell his lower back. Cassidy has Sabian locked, looking for the Beach Break, however his back gives out. Sabian takes back over and hits a nice launching gut-buster. He follows up with a big kick for a close two count. Finally, he takes back over and hits a Beach Break as Chuck hits a top-rope spot at the same time. Chuck is back in as the legal man and he hits a follow-up shot and goes for the cover, only for Miro to finally come back to life from the Orange Punch from earlier, as he hits the ring to break up the pin.

As Miro looks over at Orange, we see classic Cassidy, as he raises his hands and triumphantly puts them in his pockets. He hits Miro with some wimpy shin kicks and then Miro snaps, only to be caught off guard with the Stun Dog Millionaire from Cassidy and then another Orange Punch. Cassidy goes to hit the ropes for a follow-up spot but sees Penelope Ford on the apron so he stops. Miro ends up shoving Cassidy right into Ford on purpose, knocking her off the apron. This allows him to bash Cassidy over the head and turn him inside out with a power spot.

He takes out Chuck next and then looks for the tag as he is not the legal man. He finally finds Chuck over checking on Penelope. He gets him in the ring and gets him to tag him. He is now the legal man and he puts his camel clutch submission finisher on Chuck, who has no choice but to tap out. As soon as the match ends, we see Miro look upset about something while Chuck is back to tending to Penelope as the commentators focus on “The Best Man” not seeming to care much about the well-being of Penelope Ford.

Winners: Miro & Kip Sabian

Inner Circle War Council Coming On Dynamite

We shoot backstage to Alex Marvez, who is standing by with Chris Jericho and MJF. He talks about them failing to capture the AEW Tag-Team Championships from The Young Bucks in tonight’s opening contest.

Jericho takes offense to the word failure and scolds Marvez briefly before turning his attention to Inner Circle business, which he claims needs addressed.

He goes on to announce that on AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday night, there will be a special Inner Circle War Council segment where some big changes will be made to The Inner Circle. He says it’s time and it’s necessary. “Ain’t that right, MJF?” MJF agrees but doesn’t seem to do so with much joy.

Big Money Match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. “Big Money” Matt Hardy

The video package now airs for the “Big Money Match,” as it’s time for “Hangman” Adam Page to go one-on-one against “Big Money” Matt Hardy here at AEW Revolution.

Once the package wraps up, we head back inside Daily’s Place where the first of two ring entrances takes place. Finally, both the “Hangman” and “Big Money” Matt are in the ring and it’s time for our next bout of the evening.

It’s bell time as this match is now officially underway. Hardy and Page trade shots early on while the commentators go over the story leading up to tonight’s match once again for fans who may not have followed the story over the past several weeks on Dynamite.

Things don’t take long to escalate in terms of violence levels, as Page takes Hardy out to the floor and continues his beat down at ringside. He launches Hardy into the barricade and then sends him over it. Page climbs up to another level and jumps off of it, crashing onto Hardy to set the limited-capacity crowd on hand at Daily’s Place on fire.

He brings Hardy back to the ring and rolls him in, however as he comes in after him, Hardy rolls out to the floor on the other side. Page shrugs his shoulders, rolls his eyes, and heads out after him. This time, however, Hardy was ready for him as he yanks him into the steel ring post. Now he takes over the offensive momentum in the bout as the fight continues on the floor.

Hardy immediately focuses his attack on the arm of Page, which the commentators point out is to take the Buckshot Lariat out of the offensive equation for Page. Hardy slams Page’s arm onto the steel steps after softening it up. Now back in the ring, Hardy yanks at the knuckles and even bites at the hand and arm of Page. With Page grounded, Hardy yanks backwards on the arm some more.

Page tries fighting back, but forgets and after swinging with his hand, he immediately shows signs of pain on his face. Hardy takes back over and once he gets the action out to the floor again, he hits a Twist of Fate on Page on the floor and rolls back in the ring, letting the ref count to nine until Page just barely jumped into the ring at the last second to break the ref’s count and keep the action going.

Things build to another high spot where we see Page lay out Hardy on the floor and head to the top-rope, where he connects with a crazy top-rope moonsault from the ring to the floor. Back in the ring, Page connects on a follow-up diving cross body splash off the top-rope for a close near fall. Page looks for Dead Eye, but Hardy blocks it and blasts Page with a big shot.

Hardy drops him and hops to the middle rope. Page comes to life and climbs up after him. Hardy ends up coming down and scooping Page up from under him and hits a BT Bomb for a close near fall. We see a Twist of Fate attempt from Hardy countered into a Dead Eye from Page. Page goes for the cover but Isiah Kassidy, in street clothes, hops up on the ring apron to distract the ref. On the other side, Marq Quen hops on the apron in street clothes.

This provides a distraction long enough for Hardy to recover. Page goes to go back to work on Hardy, however Private Party gets on the apron on opposite sides again. Page knocks one off and runs through to knock the other off. He comes back into the ring looking for his Buckshot Lariat, but Hardy counters it into his Twist of Fate. He goes for the cover, however Page kicks out before the count of three.

Hardy calls for Private Party to help, but as they get ready to invade the ring, out comes The Dark Order running down. Hardy knocks Page off the apron but he falls, crowd-surfing style, onto the waiting hands of all of The Dark Order guys. They put him right back on the apron and Page hits his Buckshot Lariat. 1-2-3. Page wins the “Big Money Match” and earns Matt Hardy’s first quarter earnings in the process.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

We head to the video package for our next match of the evening, which J.R. describes as a ladder match that he doesn’t think we will soon forget.

On that note, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts appears in the ring and begins the formal pre-match introductions, where he reveals that the winner of this match earns himself a shot at the TNT Championship this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite on TNT.

From there, the first entrance takes place, as Max Caster from The Acclaimed makes his way down to the ring doing a rap-style promo. From there, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer comes out. Next out is Scorpio Sky. Now Penta El Zero M, aka Pentagon JR. from Death Triangle, makes his way out.

After that, we get to the ring entrance of the man with the familiar entrance music, as “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes makes his way out and down to the ring to a good reaction from the limited-capacity crowd inside Daily’s Place in AEW’s home base of Jacksonville, Florida.

Finally, the mystery sixth entrant is introduced as “All Ego” Ethan Page is brought out by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts. Page makes his way out with a big smile on his face as the commentators inform us who Page is, noting he is a former IMPACT Wrestling title-holder as a tag-team alongside Josh Alexander.

Now in the ring, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match with a shot at the TNT Championship this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite hanging in the wings, as a brass ring — literally — hangs above the middle of the ring that the winner of the match must retrieve with the use of a ladder.

Cody’s shoulder is heavily taped up for this match, which the commentators point out is the result of the table spot from the high-profile mixed tag-team bout on Dynamite this past Wednesday night that saw the in-ring pro wrestling debut of NBA Hall Of Fame legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Early on we see groups of two wrestlers splinter off into different sections of the ring and ringside area, with each group getting a moment or two to shine before the camera pans over to someone else. In the ring, we see the first appearance of a ladder as “The Murderhawk Monster” brings one into the squared circle during a big offensive spree he goes on.

As the action continues with other members of the match coming to life, we see Jack Evans run out from the back with a boombox that he is about to use as a cheap shot, however instead, “10” from The Dark Order hits the scene and takes him out.

Afterwards, Cody hits a big spot while Page sets a ladder up inside the ring and begins climbing. Nothing happens as three other men come to life and they start trading shots and moving on from any attempt to make the climb up the ladder.

Archer gets a Slingblade through the ladder and he rolls out of the ring. Caster blocks a German Suplex attempt and Scorpio Sky takes a bow. Cody with the Disaster Kick over the ropes! Archer brings Ethan Page and Cody Rhodes off the ladder, and looks for a Double Choke Slam to no avail as Cody and Ethan team up momentarily to take down Archer.

Moments later, a ladder bridge is set up from the ring apron to the ring barricade. Pentagon JR. ends up calling for a Canadian Destroyer, which he hits from the ring apron onto the ladder on Cody. The ringside medics immediately jump on the scene to tend to Cody, as the commentators speculate about his shoulder enduring even more punishment during that spot.

The focus goes away from that scene back into the ring, where Scorpio Sky keeps the match alive by making a cut-off from a climb attempt by Page. Now the medics are shown helping take Cody to the backstage area. Schiavone informs us on commentary that he is in the entrance tunnel area and wants to continue, however they point out that Arn Anderson and others are telling him there’s no way they’re letting him back out there.

Back in the ring, we see Sky and Page on opposite sides of the ladder set up under the brass ring when up comes Archer on a second ladder setup right next to the original one. In comes Page who climbs up as well, so now we’ve got four bodies all up the ladders. Caster joins the picture and knocks Archer off. Caster is thrown off now, leaving Sky and Page alone. Sky knocks Page off now and nearly gets the brass ring down, only for Pentagon JR. to hit the ring and stop him, keeping the match alive.

Pentagon is taken out now and is on the floor selling, leaving only Sky and Page in the ring alone. Sky ends up closing a ladder and setting it on the mat in the ring. He slams Page on it and climbs to the top-rope. He connects on a top-rope frog splash onto Page while he was laid out across the ladder. After this, more bodies enter the ring. Sky is launched but lands feet-first on the ladder, only to be knocked off. Now Archer sends Sky flying out to the floor where he crashes hard.

Page and Pentagon fight back-and-forth now until finally Page gets the better of the exchange. Out of nowhere, Cody re-appears selling his shoulder and ribs as he heads down the ramp with a purpose. He takes hit weight belt off and whips away with it, blasting Page and going to work on him a bit in the ring before stopping to sell his shoulder some more.

He sets the ladder up near the corner of the ring. He climbs up the ropes and then the ladder, only for Archer to stop him. Archer ends up hitting a superplex on Cody off the top-rope / ladder. Caster follows up with a big Claim To Fame top-rope Mic Drop elbow on Cody. Pentagon and Caster are on opposing sides of the ladder duking it out as Archer comes over and knocks the ladder over, sending both guys flying. He hits a chokeslam on Ethan Page and then another one on Cody. He follows that up with a chokeslam on Pentagon JR. He finally hits a Blackout on the ladder on Caster.

Archer climbs up the ladder as Jake “The Snake” Roberts hops on the ring apron to cheer him on. Page tops Archer and hits a Razor’s Edge on him. This brings Jake Roberts into the ring as he hits Page with a short clothesline and then a DDT. Pentagon JR. re-enters the ring and takes out Jake “The Snake” and begins climbing the ladder. Cody comes alive and stops him. Cody hits a Cody Cutter leaping off the ropes as Pentagon JR. simaltaneously leaped off the ladder. They botched the execution of that a bit. Pentagon JR. grabs a steel chair and blasts Cody in the injured arm with it as he was climbing the ladder.

Pentagon climbs now but behind him comes Sky with a chair to the back and then a second shot to the ankle. Excalibur points out that if Pentagon can’t walk, he can’t climb. Cody and Sky begin climbing the ladder on opposing sides. Sky ends up shoving Cody off, where he crashes down below to the mat. Sky pulls the brass ring down. We have our Face Of The Revolution. Scorpio Sky advances to challenge the TNT Champion Darby Allin for the title on AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday night.

Winner of the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match: Scorpio Sky

Christian Cage Is All Elite

After recapping the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match and how it brought the addition of Ethan Page to the roster at All Elite Wrestling.

With that in mind, they switch gears and bring up the signing that Paul Wight teased during his debut on Dynamite this past Wednesday night.

On that note, the commentators send things down to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts, who hypes up the introduction of the newest member of the AEW roster.

With that said, a video starts playing on the big screen that reads, “OUT. WORK. EVERYONE.” Finally, the name CHRISTIAN CAGE appears and out comes Captain Charisma himself.

Christian makes his way down to the ring holding a clipboard as his AEW theme music plays. He settles into the ring as the fans chant his name and the commentators react to him arriving on the scene in AEW.

Finally, we see Christian Cage pull a pen out and sign the contract that was attached to the clipboard. He sets it down in the middle of the ring and unbuttons his shirt to show a t-shirt under it that reads, “OUT. WORK. EVERYONE.” This ends the segment as we switch gears and get ready for our co-main event of the evening.

Street Fight

Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Sting & Darby Allin

We return to live action as the video package airs telling the story leading up to tonight’s co-main event of the evening, which features TNT Champion Darby Allin and “The Icon” Sting joining forces to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks from Team Taz.

Cage and Starks are introduced to a special location that this bout will take place, which looks like an empty, old, broken down boxing gym / abandoned building that was turned into a make-shift boxing gym. Meanwhile, the leader of Team Taz, “The Human Suplex Machine” himself, joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for guest commentary of this match.

From there, an elaborate entrance video airs before Darby Allin and Sting make their way out, which is in trademark black-and-white for Allin, and shows him riding around on a skateboard as other hooded men are walking around.

Finally, we get to the super unique and bad-ass ring entrance of Sting and Darby Allin, who make their way to the ring set up inside the aforementioned abandoned building / empty boxing gym looking room. A ton of Darby Allin look-alikes are walking behind Sting and Allin as they approach the squared circle.

Our co-main event Street Fight is now officially underway, as all four guys start brawling. We see Allin putting his body in harm’s way almost instantly, launching himself all over the place regardless of circumstances or repercussions.

Sting ends up getting his trademark baseball bat and he stalks Starks. He throws it at him. As he finally catches up with him, Starks tells Sting to listen. He tells him that he’s nothing without that bat. He dares him to try him without it. Sting throws the bat down and starts beating the crap out of Starks just fine without any weapons.

Now the camera pans over to catch up with Cage and Allin in a separate part of the abandoned building they are fighting in. Cage is gaining the upper-hand over the TNT Champion. He hoists him up in the suplex position and while holding him in that position, he walks up a set of stairs. The commentators fawn over the power display by “The Machine.”

As Cage stomps on Allin in the upstairs part of this abandoned fight location, up comes Starks and Sting. Starks helps Cage out with the beatdown until “Absolute” is forced to re-focus his attention and physical efforts on “The Icon,” who still has some fight left in him. Cage comes over to blast Sting as he starts gaining the upper hand over Starks, however Starks moves and Cage takes out his own partner.

Now as Cage and Sting trade shots, Allin runs over and launches himself onto the back of Cage. “The Machine” does a good job early on of fighting off both Sting and Allin by himself. He goes to power bomb Sting until Allin sprays him with a fire extinguisher to stop him. Now he breaks a glass bottle over the head of Cage. Allin and Sting now put Cage through a nearby table. Starks comes up behind them and starts duking it out with Allin.

Allin is holding his own, however. He runs into a well-timed knee from Starks. Starks charges at him but Allin moves and Starks crashes shoulder-first into a big pole. Allin climbs up the pole and hits his Coffin Drop spot. From there, Powerhouse Hobbs appears wearing a mask and attacks Allin from behind. We also see Taz’s son show up to add to the numbers advantage owned by the Team Taz crew. Sting is still standing, for now, as Cage heads over to deal with him.

As he does, we see Hobbs holding Allin while Taz’s son and Starks take turns hitting him with free undefended punches. Cage joins Hobbs now as Starks turns his attention over to Sting, where Taz’s son joins him. Cage and Hobbs both throw Allin through a glass door or window of some kind as glass shatters all over the place and Allin is shown completely laid out. Cage now has a steel shovel which he uses to blast Sting from behind.

Now in what looks to be some movie style editing, we see Allin looking like a zombie, as the camera catches his shadow walking like a horror movie. The camera shows an odd close-up of Sting and now Allin throws the bat to “The Icon.” Sting hits anything that moves with the bat until finally Allin hits an even crazier Coffin Drop than ever before. He leaped backwards down one or two full floors to crash onto his intended target. Sting finally catches up with Starks in the ring. Sting goes for the Stinger Splash, but Starks moves in time and Sting splashes onto a corner where the turnbuckle has been torn off.

Starks hits a big follow-up move and tries covering Sting. An on-site referee makes the count, however Sting kicks out before the count of three. Sting now takes back over the offensive side of things. Starks tries power-bombing him out of nowhere, but Sting goes up and over and out the back door, taking Starks down and rolling him up for a close near fall attempt. Sting blocks a back-elbow attempt from Starks and hits the Scorpion Death Drop. 1-2-3. Sting and Darby Allin win!

Winners: Sting & Darby Allin

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match (AEW Championship)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (c)

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived — as it’s time for the highly-anticipated Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between former champion Jon Moxley and current title-holder Kenny Omega!

The video package for our main event of the evening here at AEW Revolution 2021 is airing now. Our final championship bout of the evening is just moments away.

And here we go!

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the first of his final two ring introductions as the challenger, Jon Moxley, makes his way to the ring from his special part of the venue as his familiar entrance theme plays. The commentators point out that the special leather jacket that Mox is wearing is a tip of the cap to Atsushi Onita, who was featured in the pre-match video package. They also speculate that Mox hit a flask with some alcohol in it as he makes his way to the ring.

J.R. tells a story of Terry Funk calling him and telling him about Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches. The commentators point out how the official for the match is in a fire-hazzard suit. The camera pans around to show some of the crazy, chaotic setup around the ring for this extremely unique, first-ever Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match here in AEW.

With Mox settled into the squared circle now, his music dies down and cuts off. Now the familiar theme of the reigning, defending AEW World Champion plays as Kenny Omega makes his way out through the entrance tunnel and to the top of the entrance ramp where his over-the-top fireworks and pyro explodes and erupts as Don Callis joins Omega by his side and they begin making their way down to the ring for our main event of the AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view.

As Omega settles into the ring, Don Callis joins J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur for special guest commentary of tonight’s main event. Callis starts off by saying, “Gentlemen, it’s a good night to die!” They bring up the fact that Callis seems overly enthusiastic and in a good mood for such a violent showcase about to take place. Omega’s music dies down and Justin Roberts does his final, formal introductions of the challenger and champion for this main event. Mox does a shot of Jack Daniels as he is introduced. The commentators laugh as they note he is taking one final shot for good luck before this one gets underway.

The introductions are out of the way and all that’s left is a whole lot of violence and either a new champion to be crowned or a current champion to solidify his position as the king of the mountain in AEW. The fire-suit ref calls for the bell and ladies and gentlemen, we’re off and running with our featured headline bout of the evening, as the first-ever Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match starts off with a “This Is Awesome!” chant before a single thing happens.

Now the two circle each other and finally, we get our first action of the match. The two immediately take the action over to one of the barbed wire covered boards in the ring. They fight over control trying to avoid having their skin and flesh torn by the barbed wire nearby. Not a lot of action happens early on, as there is very little room to move without potential disasterous consequences. Finally, Omega throws some salt or powder into the eyes of Moxley, temporarily blinding him just as he was about to attack the champ with a barbed wire baseball bat.

Mox swipes in Omega’s direction with the bat he is still holding, but because he can’t see, he isn’t coming close to hitting Omega. The AEW champ takes advantage of this and starts taunting Mox. He ends up throwing him into the ring ropes, and when Mox hits, an explosion goes off. Callis enjoys this quite a bit on guest commentary. Moments later, we see Omega lock Mox in a figure-four leg lock in the middle of the ring. Mox appears stuck but eventually grabs a nearby steel chair wrapped in barbed wire, which he uses like a saw, scraping it back-and-forth on Omega’s knee to free himself from the hold.

The commentators point out that Mox has been busted open already, as the camera closes in on his face, which is now becoming a crimson mask. Mox tries getting back into competitive form in this match, however Omega ends up reversing him and whipping him into the corner with authority. Mox lands back-first into a big board of barbed wire that he gets stuck to. Omega and Callis both enjoy this one. Omega continues to gain more-and-more confidence, while at the same time, Moxley’s face is becoming bloodier and bloodier.

Out of nowhere, Mox springs to life and shoves Omega with his feet, which launches him back-first into the ring ropes. This sets off an explosion that gets Omega and freaks Callis out on commentary. Literally seconds later Mox does the same thing and another explosion goes off on Omega. Callis is sounding increasingly nervous as Mox continues to gain confidence and more offensive momentum on his side. The camera gets a good shot that shows Mox’s entire face covered in a ton of thick, dark blood of his own. Mox smiles, however, and gets a shoulder-catch throw style suplex on the champ.

Mox follows up with another big spot and now he stalks Omega, waiting for him to get up so he can hit him with the Paradigm Shift. Omega had it well-scouted, however, as he reverses his way out of it. He hoists Mox up looking for the One-Winged Angel, however Mox avoids it. Now Mox sends Omega into another barbed wire board. Now Mox takes some of the loose barbed wire and he wraps it around his own forearm and wrist as the commentators point out how much cutting that is doing to Moxley’s own skin on his arms. Mox sets Omega up for a Barbed Wire lariat, however Omega avoids it.

Omega suckers Mox in for another attempt on purpose, successfully avoiding it and hitting Mox with a dragon suplex. He goes for another but Mox avoids it and counters. The fans break out into a “This Is Awesome!” chant as both guys are slow to get back to their feet. The commentators point out we’re only ten minutes away from the ring exploding, as it is timed to blow up 30 minutes after the start of the match. Now we see Mox looking for the Paradigm Shift, but Omega pushes him forward like an offensive lineman in the NFL until Mox’s back hits the ropes. This sets off an explosion that they were both in.

This results in Omega calling for a towel to wipe his eyes immediately, which the ref does. Mox is shown in a close-up camera shot and the commentators speculate that he may have had a tooth knocked out. On the ring apron outside of the barbed wire covered ring ropes, Omega looks to hip-toss Mox on a barbed wire board laying on the floor outside of the ring. Mox avoids it. Omega tries again. Mox avoids it again. Mox blasts Omega with a big shot. Now Mox hooks Omega with the Paradigm Shift and the two go flying off the apron and crashing down below on the barbed wire covered board where he connects on the way down with the intended Paradigm Shift, as the replays show Omega landing right on his head upon impact.

After being stuck on the barbed wire board for a while, we see Moxley and Omega break free and finally make it back into the ring. The fans break out into dueling chants showing support for both guys. Now on their knees in the ring, Mox grabs Omega by the hair with one hand and blasts him with a punch in his barbed wire wrapped fist with the other. We hear some loud noise as he hits him again. The commentators point out that the noise is a warning about the ring explosion pending, as we’re drawing close to the 30 minutes allotted before the scheduled mega-blast goes down. Callis calls back to the plan he and Omega hatched heading into this match, noting Omega was prepared to kick it into another gear when he heard the ring explosion warning sounds.

Out of nowhere, Omega fires up and begins fighting back. With both men back standing on their feet, Omega charges at Mox and blasts him with a V-Trigger. He hoists Mox up and connects with a One-Winged Angel, which the commentators point out that nobody has ever kicked out of. Omega goes for the cover afterwards, but Mox gets his foot on the ropes before the count of three, which avoided him being pinned and put away, but also purposely set off the explosion that happens anytime someone touches the ring ropes. Essentially, Mox purposely blew himself up to avoid being finished off. The commentators make this point clear as both men are down selling the effects of the explosion. Omega calls for his eyes to be wiped again. Finally, Mox is back to his feet.

The fans start chanting “Moxley! Moxley!” as he gets a sadistic smirk on his face while stalking Omega and waiting for the champ to get up. As he does, out of nowhere, we see The Good Brothers — Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson — hit the ring. With the numbers advantage on the side of the champion, this leads to the finish as we see Omega hit another One-Winged Angel for the win.

Winner and STILL AEW Champion: Kenny Omega

After The Match: Eddie Kingston Sacrifices Himself To Save Jon Moxley

After the match, things don’t end there, as Callis soaks in the victory on commentary and then The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega begin a post-match beat down of Moxley, complete with barbed wire wrapped baseball bats. As they continue the post-match attack, a countdown clock appears on the big screen and Callis notes on commentary that he’s just going to scoot back real quick.

The other commentators point out the obvious, which is that the 30-minute explosion is about to happen.

Finally, The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega exit the ring and head to the back and out of nowhere, Eddie Kingston sprints down to the ring.

We hear the commentators note that Kingston is a longtime friend of Moxley’s and is likely here to save his friend from potential life-changing disaster as a result of the timed ring explosion that is about to hit, as he throws himself over Mox just as the explosion hits, sacrificing himself to protect his friend. Both guys remain lifeless, with Kingston unconscious while laid out on top of an also unconscious Moxley.

Ringside doctors come to the ring to check on both guys as they remain lifeless and motionless. The commentators put their serious voices on as more officials, including Jerry Lynn, who is mentioned by name, come from the back to check on Mox. The commentators point out that Mox appears to at least be communicating with the help in the ring despite not moving, while Kingston doesn’t appear to be moving or communicating at all.

That does it for the AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view. Thanks for joining us and remember to stop back by this coming Wednesday night for live results coverage of the post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, featuring all of the fallout from tonight’s PPV event.

