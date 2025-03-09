AEW Revolution goes down live tonight from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Scheduled for tonight’s special event, which kicks off at 6:30pm EST. with the “Zero Hour” pre-show, is Big Boom A.J. & Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection, Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs Komander & Hologram, ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Gravity, as well as TNT Champion Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Shane Taylor & The Infantry & ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty.

Tonight’s PPV main card will feature AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Cope, Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay in a Steel Cage Match, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe, AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending match, AEW Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Outrunners, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King, Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet in an AEW Championship No. 1 Contender match, as well as MJF vs. Hangman Page.

The following are complete AEW Revolution results from Sunday, March 9, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 6:30pm – 12am.

AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS (MARCH 9, 2025): LOS ANGELES, CA.

The “Zero Hour” pre-show is now underway. Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Walter Hauser welcome us to the show.

They run down the lineup as the official match graphics for each bout flashes on the screen. Afterwards, we settle in with the four pre-show personalities, who begin giving in-depth breakdowns on some of tonight’s bouts.

Multiple actors and actresses from the new “Queen of the Ring” biopic about legendary women’s wrestler Mildred Burke join Paquette, City, Jarrett and Hauser to talk about the movie and their thoughts on pro wrestling in general. Afterwards, a video package airs promoting Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS title airs.

QT Marshall Throws Drink On Paul Walter Hauser

Harley Cameron joins the panel and as always, brings a ton of annoying hot girl energy to the mix. She babbles about puppets and other nonsense until finally the man who trained her, QT Marshall is introduced holding a red solo cup.

He talks with Paul Walter Hauser about being tired of celebrities like Big Boom A.J. wrestling. They should stick to pre-shows and leave wrestling to the wrestlers. Hauser says he wouldn’t say that if Marshall got a role in a film. Marshall and Hauser go back-and-forth until the others bring up Hauser doing some independent wrestling.

Marshall says there’s a difference between wrestling in a sold out Crypto.com Arena and in a local bingo hall. The panelists convince Hauser to show his lock-up skills on Marshall. Marshall allows it, but then Hauser snatches a side head lock to have some fun.

Marshall says he gave an inch and Hauser took a mile. He splashes the drink in his red solo cup on him and leaves. Hauser takes his mic and headset off and leaves as well.

Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs Komander & Hologram

Things are sent down to ringside, where Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone welcome us to the commentary desk and quickly react to what just happened with Hauser and Marshall.

From there, the ring entrances for Blake Christian and Lee Johnson take place. The duo settles in the ring and wait for their opposition. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes the team of Komander and Hologram.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After the initial back-and-forth action out of the gate, Komander and Hologram hit a high spot on the floor. Komander takes over on Johnson as the legal two men in the ring.

Johnson tags out and Christian beats down the masked high-flyer at ringside, before bringing him back into the ring and isolating his arm. He goes to work on the arm as the fans in L.A. try and rally behind the luchador.

Moments later, Hologram goes for a hurricanrana on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ropes, but upon beginning the flip portion of the spot, the back of his head savagely whacks the apron and he just eats total sh*t. Ouch.

Johnson took over from there, but Hologram eventually recovered and continued, quickly tagging out and bringing Komander in. Komander walks the ropes and goes for a senton, but Christian moves and counters with a cutter.

Komander hits a destroyer and then a leaping back-flip off the top-rope to Johnson on the floor. Hologram hits a 450 splash off the top-rope onto Christian in the ring for the pin. Good match to set the tone for the crowd in the building.

Winners: Komander & Hologram

Renee Paquette Interviews Queen of the Ring’s Ash Avildsen

Once the match wraps up, Renee Paquette is standing by with the writer and creator of the Queen of the Ring movie on the life and career of women’s wrestling legend Mildred Burke — Ash Avildsen.

Avildsen cuts a promo with a ton of energy about “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in the “Hollywood Ending” trilogy bout for the AEW Women’s World Championship, as well as how fans can watch his movie in theaters for four more days.

Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard joins the gang on special guest commentary as we gear up for the next match of the evening. With that said, Shane Taylor comes out with Lee Moriarty and The Infantry. They wait in the ring for their opponents.

We then hear the familiar sounds of The Undisputed Kingdom’s theme music, and out comes Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia comes out next, as Menard puts his cheerleader persona in action.

The bell sounds and off we go. Strong and Bravo kick things off for their respective teams. Strong isolates Bravo’s arm and goes to work on it. Bravo gets in between the ropes and demands the referee get him off of him.

Strong chops away at Bravo and then tags in O’Reilly, who picks up where he left off with some chops and kicks. After a few more minutes of hard-hitting back-and-forth action, Garcia gets the win for his team.

The problem? It was with a submission after Cole seemingly had it won already with a Panama Sunrise. Garcia celebrates outside of the ring as The Undisputed Kingdom stare him down. Taz mocks Menard one more time before he leaves the desk.

Winners: Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity

In what can only be considered a bad Samuel L. Jackson narration parody, a video package airs with a ton of f-bombs and mother-f-bombs from an off-screen narrator talking about how bad The Hurt Syndicate are, as we see footage of them in the gym, to promote the tag-team title tilt tonight against The Outrunners.

Afterwards, the show returns inside the arena where Gravity makes his way out, stopping to hug his family members at ringside. He settles inside the squared circle as the commentators talk about his close relationship with Bandido.

The theme for the reigning and defending ROH World Champion hits and out comes “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, complete with Big Bill and Bryan Keith behind him. Fire and pyro explodes as they make their way down the entrance aisle and towards the ring, for our next match of the evening.

As soon as they enter the ring, Jericho walks up and blatantly hits Gravity with the bat, which is immediately followed by Bill and Keith immediately beating him down alongside him in three-on-one fashion.

The referee calls for the bell, throwing this out before it gets started. Bandido runs out to make the save, but gets gobbled up as well. Jericho also unmasks Gravity, who tries covering his face while Jericho beats him down with the bat, all-the-while Bill holds Bandido and makes him watch.

The mother and sister of Gravity hits the ring while Bandido tries to hide Gravity’s face. Jericho sees this and picks up his bat and in evil fashion looks at it. He tells the ladies to “watch this” and then kicks Gravity in the head. He triumphantly holds Gravity’s mask up to a ton of boos from the L.A. crowd.

Winner: No Contest

Big Boom A.J. & Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection

After that despicable scene, the show cuts back to Renee Paquette and RJ City, who are by themselves in the pre-show panel now. The Zero Hour hosts introduces Yung Gravy, some rapper and apparently country music maker?

They talk to him about MJF and Hangman Page. Paquette asks him what else is going on, and he responds in monotone fashion, “Life. Chillin.” Invigorating. Mercifully, that is over.

Inside the arena again, Johnny TV and MxM Collection come out for the final match of the Zero Hour pre-show. They settle in the ring and then the theme for Mark Briscoe hits and out he comes. Orange Cassidy’s tune plays next and out he comes with The Rizzler dressed up just like him for an insanely loud pop.

I’m definitely old. Still only know Big Boom A.J. and The Rizzler, The Costco Guys, and all of them, as “those TikTok or whatever famous dudes who appear in AEW.” Anyways, Big Boom A.J. comes out with theme music that seemed to be annoyingly performed by the son, Big Justice.

The bell sounds and Cassidy and Johnny TV kick things off for their respective teams. Johnny does some breakdancing for some reason and then poses to the crowd. Cassidy does his hands up and down in the pockets routine for a big pop. He then goes to work on offense with his hands still in the pockets.

Cassidy stops at one point to pop a squat next to The Rizzler and Big Justice, and eats a bite of a big cookie with them. Mansoor ends up coming over and yanking it out of Riz’s hands and slamming it on the floor. He got sent flying over the commentary desk for his efforts seconds later.

After several more minutes of back-and-forth action, things culminate with a multi-run-in finish, which saw Big Justice help his pops and his team win the match. Afterwards, the celebrity team were joined by celebrities from The Righteous Gemstones, who came out and helped during a post-match angle that saw The Murder Machines teasing a beatdown of Big Boom A.J.

Winners: Big Boom A.J. & Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy

MJF vs. Hangman Page

The pay-per-view cold open video package plays to get things switched over from the “Zero Hour” pre-show to the main show for this evening. Afterwards, we head back inside the Crypto.com Arena where it’s time for the first PPV bout of the evening. Hangman Page and MJF make their respective entrances.

After the bell sounds, MJF and Page meet in the middle and start wildly trading strikes. Hangman gets the better of things, beating MJF down in the corner and then putting the boots to him. MJF pulls the referee in front of him. Hangman pushes the referee away, but as he does, MJF eye-gouges Hangman and takes over.

MJF then goes after the face of the Hangman now, bringing him to his feet only to drop him back down, but an angry Page gets to his feet, going for a sleeper hold on Friedman. Max fights back, dropping Adam to the mat for a nearfall before going for a choke until the ref intervenes. Page back to his feet as he goes back after MJF, who catches him with a powerbomb backbreaker combo for a close nearfall.

Friedman hits the ropes for speed before, front bumping Page in the face. He mocks the Hangman as a short cut in the feed takes us to Page getting back to his feet, laying into MJF with some right hands before Friedman takes him to the mat. He continues to mock the Hangman, who responds with a fall away slam sending MJF to the canvas. Both men are down, but Page kips up as MJF slowly gets to his feet.

Page fights back, eventually sending Friedman off the apron to the outside for a dive. Page goes back to work on MJF before climbing the turnbuckle for a big moonsault, taking Max back to the floor. He then brings him back into the ring, looking for a Buckshot Lariat, but MJF retreats to the corner. Page charges at him in the corner, but MJF strikes back with a water wheel slam and a DDT for the two count.

MJF looks for a vertical suplex but Page counters into a small package, leading to both men trading pin attempts. MJF counters out of one Dead Eye attempt, but Page catches him the second time around…but it’s only good for a two count before MJF kicks out. Page back to his feet as is MJF, who looks for a Heatseeker, only for Page to lay him out with a Buckshot Lariat. Cover by Page, and MJF gets his foot on the rope to break the pin.

Page brings MJF back to his feet, laying into him with a right hand and a lariat before going to the apron for another Buckshot, but MJF escapes to the outside. Page leaves the ring to pursue him, bringing MJF back into the ring, but MJF catches him with the Salt of the Earth submission. The armbar is locked in tight as Page reaches for the ropes, only for MJF to bring him back to the center.

Page gets to a vertical base as he struggles to fight back, before MJF rolls through to cinch the hold even deeper in the middle of the ring. Page crawls toward the ropes, finally reaching the bottom rope with his leg to force the break as we see how much damage has been done. MJF leaves the ring, stealing the headset from Schiavone to tell everyone he’s the f’ing man around here, before going back after Page.

He goes for a moonsault off the barricade, but Page counters as he looks for a tombstone piledriver, only for MJF to counter for a running tombstone of his own, sending Page onto a chair. With the Hangman down, MJF heads back to the ring before the ref begins the count. Doc Sampson checks on Page as the count reaches nine before he leaps back into the ring just in time to avoid this one being called.

It looks like MJF is about to cry as he realizes Hangman isn’t done yet. MJF yells about the fans choosing Page instead of him and throws a mild tantrum then tries the Heatseeker but Page counters by walking through the ropes and hitting another Dead Eye then an Angel’s Wings with a rough landing for MJF. Page pulls himself to the apron and wants the Buckshot Lariat instead of trying to pin, MJF staggers up and Page hits the Buckshot Lariat to win.

Winner: Hangman Page

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Now it’s time for our first championship bout of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for the showdown between “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and Japanese women’s wrestling star Momo Watanabe, with the TBS Championship up for grabs.

The two make their respective ring walks and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Moné takes the challenger to the corner, mocking her before Momo goes back on the attack. The champ quickly goes on the offensive once again, but Watanabe counters out before hitting the ropes.

Moné does her little dance without noticing Momo behind her, and the challenger makes her pay sending her to the mat before mocking the champ. This riles Mercedes up as she gets a headlock on the challenger, before hitting the ropes for a shoulder tackle sending her to the canvas.

Momo fights back to go to the ropes, but the champ catches her with a one count. Momo back to her feet, crossface chicken wing locked in on the champ until Mercedes fights back for a headscissors to sneak a nearfall attempt. The challenger responds with a kick to the face for a cover, but Moné manages to avoid being finished off.

As the action continues, Mercedes takes over and sets up for a nearfall before we get a look at Billie Starkz watching on. Back in the ring, Momo fights to her feet to break out of the hold, eventually dropping Moné to the mat for a close nearfall. The champ retreats to the corner as Momo charges toward her.

Moné fights back, going for the Three Amigos. Momo turns this around on Mercedes, hitting a solid vertical suplex in the process. Mercedes fights out of this, but is set up in the tree of woe by the challenger, who lays in some hard kicks to the midsection of the champ. Mercedes drops to the canvas as Watanabe backs off.

We see the two trade offensive leads a few more times. Moné manages to send Momo to the corner, but Momo turns it back around sending the champ away before hitting a big dropkick not once but twice. Cover by Momo, but Mercedes manages to kick out at two. Momo mocks the CEO’s dance before laying in some more kicks on the champ, who tries to fight back for a nearfall.

Instead, Watanabe catches her with another cross-face chicken-wing! Moné is struggling to break the hold, managing to roll through to get a nearfall that forces the break. The champ gets a chin-lock to wear Momo down, but the challenger manages to fight back eventually sending Mercedes to the corner. Watanabe catches her with a Meteora on the apron, but it’s only good for a two count.

Mercedes is sent to the corner once more as Momo charges at her, but Moné rolls through for a Statement Maker. The cross-face locked in even tighter this time as Watanabe struggles toward the ropes. Mercedes rolls through to bring her back to center, but Momo counters into a cross-face chicken-wing, only for Mercedes to fight out with a powerbomb.

Mercedes tries a pin, but only gets two. Moments later, the champ blasts Momo and connects with her Money-Maker finisher. She isn’t satisfied with that, though, and opts to add insult to injury, locking in her statement submission finisher, eliciting the tap and picking up the win to retain her TBS title. Billie Starkz is shown watching on backstage once again.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

The show keeps quickly rolling on, as with the Mercedes victory out of the way, the commentators quickly shift gears and introduce the pre-match video package for our next match of the evening. Gotta do things quick to fit in 14 to 19 matches on a six and a half to eight-hour wrasslin’ show!

Once the package wraps up, we return inside the Crypto.com Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Ricochet’s theme song. Out he comes as Leslie Jones and other celebrities in L.A. in attendance are shown in the crowd. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

Now someone is shown doing a random drum solo, and while he’s killing it, it’s anyone’s guess who it is or why he just did that. Anyways, he hits the crash symbols a bunch to finish up his pointless drum solo, and then Swerve’s theme hits. He seems to try and play the drums as the rap beat kicks in, but it sounds off as hell and god-awful. Cool idea, awful execution?

The music, which sounds like when two songs are accidentally playing at the same time and you can’t figure out how to stop it, finally, mercifully, ends. The bell sounds and the loud “You’re bald!” chants break out and spread throughout the arena aimed at Ricochet. The two finally engage after a staredown, and this one gets going.

Both guys try their finishers almost immediately, before they settle into the action. Both men avoid early finisher attempts then Swerve lands a shoulder block. Ricochet rolls to the floor and recovers his composure until Swerve goes after him and they wind up back in the ring with some mutual acrobatics until Swerve hits a reverse Shock Treatment. Swerve with some slaps to Ricochet’s head then he heads up top for a diving back elbow to the back of Ricochet’s head.

European uppercut to the back as well from Swerve. Ricochet pulls Swerve into the middle buckle then lands a back suplex. Ricochet warns Nana away from the robe he stole then boots Swerve and slaps him for good measure. Swerve clotheslines Ricochet out of the ring then follows him and unloads with punches against the barricade. Nana tries to stop Swerve and Swerve accidentally knocks him down.

Swerve apologizes but Nana isn’t happy and walks off as Ricochet then hits a House Call off the barricade. Back in the ring Ricochet lands a springboard clothesline then Lionsault for a 2 count. Nana is walking up the ramp and actually leaves the ring area. Ricochet sends Swerve into the corner chest first and poses. Swerve fights up and clocks Ricochet with an elbow then a chop.

Ricochet comes off the ropes with a Cutter to retain control of the match then Ricochet makes faces at some moderately notable ringside personalities. Chin lock from Ricochet, Swerve counters into a backbreaker then a lovely looking dropkick and both men are down. Swerve fires up with clotheslines then they hit the ropes and Swerve avoids a Cutter then picks up Ricochet for a suplex and a two count.

Ricochet hits the ropes and lands a discus lariat then heads up top only for Swerve to punch him. Swerve climbs up with Ricochet and clubs at him while they set up an elaborate spot resulting in noting as Ricochet falls to the apron then hits a kick and a lovely springboard hurricanrana for a two count then Swerve hoists Ricochet up and hits a powerbomb then again and switches to a spinning powerslam but all that only for a near fall. They head to the apron and Ricochet lands a back elbow then tries a kick but Swerve catches it and lands a head kick.

Ricochet then hits a poisoned rana on the apron and both men tumble to the floor. They nearly head back into the ring then Ricochet sends Swerve onto the Spanish announce table. Ricochet joins Swerve on the table and tries a powerbomb but Swerve fights free and punches Ricochet, Ricochet then lands a kick but gets caught in a lovely Vertebreaker on the table which does not break. They head back into the ring, Swerve looks for a Swerve Stomp and connects with it but only a near fall. Swerve sets for a House Call but Ricochet just flops to his face and then tries a low blow.

Swerve blocks it so Ricochet hits the rolling Northern Lights suplex into a Brainbuster. Ricochet heads up top, 630 senton connects but only a near fall again. Ricochet can’t believe it, and Nana runs down to get the rope as Swerve rolls up Ricochet for 2. Nana dons the robe, then Ricochet hits a suicide dive onto Nana and reclaims the robe then dons it and catches a diving Swerve with a Death Valley Driver, nice spot. Ricochet mocks the career of Ken Jeong, the most baby face thing that man as ever done.

Swerve and Ricochet head into the ring, Ricochet still wearing the robe and hits Vertigo but only another near fall. Ricochet can’t believe it and sets for the Spirit Gun but Nana grabs the robe to stifle that and Ricochet pulls him into the ring and they fight over the robe. Swerve with a roll up for two, then Ricochet runs Swerve into Nana and rolls him up for two. From there, Swerve hits a House Call. And another. He follows up with Big Pressure for the win. Afterwards, Swerve gives Nana his robe back.

Winner and NEW AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender: Swerve Strickland

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

Now it’s time for another championship clash, as Kazuchika Okada puts his AEW Continental Championship on-the-line against Brody King. The pre-match video package airs and when it wraps up, The Hounds of Hell’s big man makes his way to the ring for his big title opportunity. “The Rainmaker” is out next to the coin drop. The bell sounds and off we go.

Brody pushes Okada into a corner, Okada switches the position then gives a mocking clean break. Eye rake from Okada then he tries to lift Brody but Brody just hoists him up with ease and hits a scoop slam. Okada rolls to the floor and Brody follows then chops away at Okada. Back into the ring Okada attacks Brody and goes into some corner offense. Brody sends Okada to the apron then clubs him to the floor and follows him to land another chop then whip Okada into the barricade.

More ringside brawling from Brody getting the better of Okada, he sets a chair up and sets up Okada for a barricade crossbody but Okada avoids that then hits a DDT on the floor. Back into the ring they trade strikes again with Brody getting the better of things with his chops but he misses a corner attack and Okada lands a scoop slam and is very pleased with himself. Okada heads up top but Brody chops him then climbs up with him and hits a fairly high velocity superplex to put both men down.

Brody fires up with clotheslines and a back body drop, Okada rolls out of the ring and Brody hits a very big bodied suicide dive. Okada staggers up against the barricade then grabs the title but Brody kicks him and sets him up for the barricade crossbody again but this time it connects and Brody bounces off the barricade. They head back into the ring, the title is in a corner.

Brody lands a senton for a 2 count. Okada tries to fight back with a boot but misses a dropkick and Brody wipes him out with a lariat then Okada blocks a powerbomb with the Air Raid neck-breaker. Once again Okada heads up top and hits an elbow drop then gives us the bird instead of a pose. Okada tries the Rainmaker but Brody ducks, then scoops him up and hits a corner Death Valley Driver and follows with a cannonball senton in the corner but that only gets a two count.

They head to the apron and Okada lands a back body drop then as they’re on the floor he hits a shotgun dropkick to send Brody into the barricade. They head back into the ring and Okada has a chair, the ref takes it from him and Okada lands a belt shot as the ref disposed of the chair and that only gets a near fall. Okada tries the Rainmaker but Brody counters with a stiff clothesline of his own.

He tries the Ganso Bomb but Okada slips free only for Brody to land a headbutt which staggers both men. Brody with a corner avalanche then tries another cannonball senton but Okada intercepts with a nice looking dropkick. Rainmaker connects. The champion retains in a very basic match.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

We waste no time moving on to the pre-match package to set the stage for another title tilt, this time in the tag-team division. The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, led by MVP, make their way to the ring after their challengers, The Outrunners. The bell sounds and off we go.

Shelton and Truth start things off for their respective teams. Shelton avoids a shoulder block but Truth then kicks him and hits a suplex but Shelton no sells it and pops up then hits a scoop slam. Floyd tags in and punches Shelton a few times before hitting the ropes and then trying an O’Connor Roll but Shelton hits a knee lift.

Truth tags in to hit a dropkick and they double clothesline Shelton out of the ring. Bobby with a cheap grab to Floyd but Truth is able to knock Bobby off the apron and save his partner. MVP rallies the troops as the Outrunners pose in the ring. Bobby and Shelton storm the ring and end the fun and games with violence. Shelton boots down Truth then tags in Bobby who hits some corner work then a neckbreaker.

Truth avoids a suplex but eats a back elbow then gets clotheslined out of the ring. Shelton tags in and follows him to the floor then bounces him around between the ring and the barricade. Back in the ring Shelton with a lovely German suplex. Another German from Shelton then he tags in Bobby. Corner work from Bobby, Truth tries an up and over but gets caught with a running powerslam for a two count.

Shelton tags in and scoops Truth up but Truth slips free and hits a running bulldog to put both men down. Floyd is fired up on the apron and gets the tag then fires punches at Shelton. Shelton blocks a slam but misses a corner knee and Floyd hits a scoop slam then Truth stops Bobby from getting into the ring. Floyd and Truth draw on the power and hit a double elbow drop.

Bobby runs through both men and then grabs Truth on the floor but Truth misdirects Bobby into the ring steps. In the ring Floyd starts Hulking up through punches from Shelton then lands punches and a corner clothesline but Shelton lands a punch. They start trading punches then Floyd goes up top.

From there he walks the ropes for an arm drag but Shelton pops up and decapitates him with a superkick only for Truth to break up the pin. Bobby spikes Truth then Shelton hits the corner knee to set up a Bobby Spear. Floyd then takes the same combination and that’ll do it for what was essentially a squash match.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate