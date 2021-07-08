AEW Road Rager Ratings Report For 7/7

Wednesday’s live Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 871,000 viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down 1.4% from last week’s Dynamite episode, which drew 883,000 viewers for the return to the Wednesday night timeslot.

Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 5.7% from last week’s 0.35 rating. The 0.33 key demographic rating represents around 422,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.63% from last week’s 452,000 viewers in the key demo.

The Road Rager edition of Dynamite from Miami, which marked AEW’s return to the road, drew the second-lowest audience for the show on Wednesday nights since WWE NXT moved to Tuesdays in April. The viewership was down 1.4% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.7% from last week. Last week Dynamite faced competition from the NBA Playoffs (which scored 5.9 million viewers), the NHL Playoffs (1.645 million) and the College Baseball World Series (1.67 million viewers), while they only faced competition from the NHL Finals last night (3 million overnight viewers). Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 21.8% from the same week in 2020, which went head-to-head against NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot. The key demo was up 17.9% from the same week last year.