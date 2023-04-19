AEW Road To Pittsburgh Video For Tonight’s Dynamite On TBS

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

AEW Dynamite goes down on Wednesday night from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. at 8/7c on TBS. Ahead of the show is the latest “AEW Road To” documentary series.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Pittsburgh” special for Wednesday night’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is a look at the homecoming return of Pittsburgh’s own Britt Baker, the TNT Championship showdown between Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow, The Acclaimed vs. J.A.S. and more.

Watch the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here later tonight at PWMania.com for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.