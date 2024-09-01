AEW/ROH Star Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Forged In Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling recently announced that ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will appear at the company’s Forged In Excellence events this October.
The events will take place on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th at the St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and air live on TrillerTV+.
BREAKING: ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG is set to electrify #MLPForgedInExcellence coming to you LIVE from Windsor on October 19-20! Exclusively on @FiteTV!
Less than 50 reserved seats remain! Get tickets NOW:https://t.co/LZSzF5Yaum pic.twitter.com/Qh8E2AQBfd
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 28, 2024