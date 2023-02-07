AEW/ROH Talent Pulled from Upcoming Indie Event

Wrestlers from AEW and ROH have been pulled from an upcoming Beyond Wrestling event.

ROH is scheduled to tape TV during the weekend of February 24 in Orlando, as PWMania.com previously reported. Wheeler Yuta, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora were scheduled to appear at Beyond Wrestling’s Perfection Or Vanity event in Worcester, MA, but they were pulled, most likely due to ROH TV tapings.

“Wheeler YUTA, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora will no longer be appearing or competing at ‘Perfection Or Vanity’ on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester. Email beyondwrestling@gmail.com if you’d like a refund,” Beyond stated Twitter.

Beyond later confirmed that Willow Nightingale is still on the show, writing, “CORRECTION: Willow Nightingale will still be competing at #PerfectionOrVanity on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling at 7pm ET!”

Yuta is currently under contract with AEW. Williams and Adora were on the ROH roster before Tony Khan bought it out, but they’ve also appeared for AEW.

ROH is expected to make an official announcement about the return date of ROH TV soon.

You can check out Beyond’s tweets below:

Wheeler YUTA, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora will no longer be appearing or competing at "Perfection Or Vanity" on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester. Email beyondwrestling@gmail.com if you'd like a refund. — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 6, 2023