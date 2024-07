Next week’s episode of AEW Collision will air in a special time slot.

AEW Collision on Saturday, August 3 will air at 5/4c on TNT, after being taped on Thursday, August 1 at eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. at 6:30pm local time.

In other AEW/ROH news, matches and segments will be taped today, July 28, for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at 1pm local time at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.