AEW Rumor Update on Jordynne Grace, Currently Not Accepting Indy Bookings

Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will not be joining AEW.

Although there are unfounded rumors floating around, Grace is not about to join with AEW. The AEW music producer Mikey Rukus created a theme song for Grace, which is where the rumors came from. Grace confirmed that Rukus has been writing theme songs for her for a long time, dating back to before AEW ever existed. Fightful Select notes that word of the theme first spread a few weeks ago.

Grace extended her contract with Impact in May 2021 for a number of years, keeping her employed there at least through the spring of 2023.

In a tweet on June 27, Grace stated that she is still not taking independent dates because she is still recovering from previous injuries and concentrating on Impact.

“Quick reminder – currently still not accepting independent dates. Just focusing on @IMPACTWRESTLING & recovering from old injuries that I never gave proper time to heal,” she wrote.

Quick reminder – currently still not accepting independent dates. Just focusing on @IMPACTWRESTLING & recovering from old injuries that I never gave proper time to heal. https://t.co/lG4ofEHfUa — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 27, 2022

At Impact Against All Odds, Grace will defend her championship against former champion Tasha Steelz. She commented on the match and wrote, “Look at me. I’m more than ready to be the face of the Knockout’s division again. You’ll see Friday.”