AEW Said To Be “Extremely Concerned” About Recent Surge In Covid-19 Cases

AEW has several major events scheduled in the near future including the All Out PPV in Chicago and Dynamite in New York City. With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant, there is a possibility that new restrictions on mass gatherings could be made in various parts of the United States if numbers continue to get worse.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, who broke the story about Daniel Bryan joining AEW, noted the following about the situation:

“While speaking to sources within, I was told that AEW is extremely concerned about the recent surge in COVID cases possibly disrupting their events for Chicago, NYC, St. Louis and beyond.”

“Additionally, I was told that it’s an ‘all hands on deck’ type situation currently. But, ‘ultimately Tony [Khan] has to make a decision about what is right for the talent, staff, and [especially] the fans.’”

While AEW is moving forward with plans for the time being, Haynes also mentioned that talks have started about what to do in a worse-case scenario which could include a potential “prolonged” return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.