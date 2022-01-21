AEW Said To Have Picked Up A Couple of ‘Really Strong’ Female Wrestlers

During an appearance on the The Reese Waters Show, AEW star Serena Deeb commented on the AEW product and teased that new faces will be debuting soon in the women’s division…

“People are getting things that they probably never saw happening. I think we are building an awesome women’s division. I don’t know if I can say names yet but we’ve just picked up a couple of really strong female members to the roster. We’re growing. Tony Khan has a vision, he’s been a lifelong wrestling fan.”

Female stars that have been released from WWE in recent months include Taya Valkyrie aka Franky Monet, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Nixon Newell aka Tegan Nox, and Ember Moon.

You can check out the full interview below: