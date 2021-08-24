AEW Saturday Night Dynamite Episode Announced For October

AEW will make their Dynamite debut Orlando, Florida with a special Saturday Night Dynamite episode in October. AEW announced today that Saturday Night Dynamite will be held on Saturday, October 23 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 27 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

Dynamite is airing that Saturday night due to the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins NHL hockey game airing on TNT the Wednesday before, October 20.