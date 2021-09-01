AEW Selling CM Punk Ice Cream Bars At Events This Week

The CM Punk “Best In The World” ice cream bars will be sold at the AEW All Out Week events in the Chicago area.

AEW announced today that the Punk ice cream bars will be sold at concession stands during tonight’s Dynamite, Friday’s Rampage, and Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

As noted, fans at the United Center in Chicago received the free ice cream bars after Punk’s AEW debut at the AEW Rampage taping last month. The Pretty Cool Ice Cream Shop in Chicago revealed that Punk paid the entire bill for the free treats.

Punk will appear on tonight’s Dynamite episode at the NOW Arena to promote Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view. He will then return to the ring against Darby Allin at All Out.