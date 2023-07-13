AEW Sends List Of Moves That Are Banned Or Must Be Cleared To Talent

AEW talent has a lot more freedom than WWE talent, especially when it comes to promos, as AEW talent has bullet points while WWE talent mostly works from scripted promos.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AEW recently sent out a document outlining some of the changes they planned to implement in terms of performer and fan safety.

While several people in the promotion have confirmed the document’s authenticity, several wrestlers have yet to see it.

The protocols were developed by the AEW medical team, coaches, and referees to help protect talent, staff, crew, and fans. The document stated that there is always risk in professional wrestling, but they want to minimize it without sacrificing the quality of the talent’s performances or their ability to be creative with their work.

The document “outright banned unprotected chair shots to the head, shots to the back of the head, buckle bombs and blind moves backward into the turnbuckle, fencing responses (unnatural position of arms following a concussion), seizure sells, spitting, bleeding in the crowd, weapons or projectiles in the crowd, taking drinks or food from guests in the crowd, or physical contact with the crowd.”

Blood-splattered objects are also not permitted to be thrown into the crowd. According to the report, “There was also a group of spots that was much broader that was listed, but are still permitted.”

They must be approved by the medical staff and the coaches. The list below is subject to change by medical, legal, and coaching staff, and it is not final. The following items must be approved by a coach:

“- Spots and bumps on the ring apron and outside

– Table/ladder/chair spots in and out of the ring (Only allowed with padding)

Any elevated spots outside of the barricades (dives and ladder spots on stage, around the arena, and other places outside of the ring)

– All piledriver/tombstone variations, including: sit down drivers, inverted/poison hurricarana and vertebreakers

– High-risk dives or top rope moves (450, 630, double moonsaults, SSP, etc.) Intentional bleeding (of any sort, not just blading)

– Throwing people into/through/over ring steps, commentary table, bell table, or guardrails/barricades Weapon usage:

– Chairs, pipes, kendo sticks, hammers, ring bells, bats, chains, etc. Title belts

– Thumbtacks, skewers, barbed wire, and other sharp/puncturing objects o Powders, aerosol sprays, or liquids

– Throwing any weapons or objects- chairs, etc.

– Choking/strangling with hands or a weapon or hanging spots

– Injury spots or angles, whether or not medical is involved/called to the ring

– Any physicality in the crowd or crowd brawling

– Any physicality involving referees, managers, extras, celebrities, or special guests.”