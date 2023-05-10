AEW Set To Debut At The TD Garden In Boston This Summer

All Elite Wrestling has revealed a new location for a future live episode of Dynamite.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The promotion will also film an episode of Rampage prior to Dynamite. It will be AEW’s first appearance at the arena.

During today’s AEW Control Center: Detroit, Tony Schiavone made headlines. According to WrestleTix, the last time AEW was in the market at a new venue, they drew 3,609 tickets on November 9, 2022.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The announcement can be found below:

Here is the most recent AEW tour schedule:

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 10 – Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 17 – Austin, TX at the Moody Center

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: May 24 – MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

* AEW Double or Nothing: May 28 – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: May 31 – Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA

* AEW House Rules: Friday, June 2 – Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

* AEW House Rules: Saturday, June 3 – Von Braun Center Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 7 – Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 14 -Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 21 – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

* AEW Forbidden Door: Sunday, June 25 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 28 – from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 5 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

* AEW TV Event: Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan

* AEW Dynamite: Wednesday, July 12 – SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

* AEW House Rules: Saturday, July 15 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 19 – TD Garden in Boston, MA

* AEW All In PPV: Sunday, August 27 – London, England at the Wembley Stadium