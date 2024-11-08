AEW Set To Upgrade Its Overall Production In 2025

AEW EVP and Head of Global Production Mike Mansury spoke with Sports Video on a number of topics, including how the company will upgrade their overall production in 2025 as part of their new multi-year media rights renewal with Warner Bros. Discovery such as an in-arena experience.

Mansury said, “We want to create a nice split between the live event and TV show, just to make that experience for those in the house feel a bit more special. The idea was getting more IP-based with everything that we are doing. How can we get AEW to be more towards the cutting edge? That’s always the challenge with our line of work. We’re not quite sport; we’re not quite entertainment. We’re a lovely hybrid. How do we take our form of content and intertwine technology into it that leaves us at the cutting edge and allows us to be trendsetters as opposed to followers?. Starting in 2025, you’ll see more of a sports-style presentation in-arena in terms of being able to entertain the audience when there isn’t in-ring content or taped content happening as part of the television broadcast. We want to create a nice split between the live event and TV show, just to make that experience for those in the house feel a bit more special.”