AEW Signs A Well-Liked Former WWE Employee

Tony Khan has made a significant signing for his promotion with the signing of former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins to AEW.

Given his background, it’s unclear what his title with AEW will be, but it will be on the PR side of things to help the company, PWInsider reports. According to the report, Hopkins began working at Dynamite in St. Louis last Wednesday.

He was one of WWE’s longest-tenured employees, having joined the company in 1997 as part of the Fans Services department.

He held positions with WWE including Manager of Media Relations, Director of Communications, and Senior Manager, Public Relations & Corporate Communication. He was also well-liked by those in the company and the media during his time with WWE.

Some in WWE have credited him with the company reaching out to wrestling media, which resulted in NXT conference calls with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Hopkins left the WWE earlier this year.