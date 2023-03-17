AEW Signs Former Talent After Leaving The Company Last Year

Tony Khan has signed a wrestler who previously worked for the company.

Khan announced on Twitter that Stu Grayson is back under contract after an excellent performance on AEW Dynamite this week. The Blackpool Combat Club defeated Grayson, Evil Uno, and Hangman Adam Page, but it was clear that Grayson was better than ever, and fans on social media were pleading with AEW to bring him back.

Grayson had been wrestling for independent companies since leaving AEW in May of last year. His departure last year was reportedly due to a failure to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Khan posted the following on Twitter:

“Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos! After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he’s more motivated than ever, and now it’s official: Stu Grayson is All Elite, again!”