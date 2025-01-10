AEW Signs Noteworthy Tag-Team

The Von Erichs are “#AllElite.”

Ross and Marshall Von Erich announced that they have officially signed with All Elite Wrestling during the latest installment of their “Claw Pod” show.

“Today, on this day, we can officially say that Ross and Marshall Von Erich are officially signed with AEW,” Marshall stated. “The 12 year journey, it’s not an expensive hobby anymore.”

Ross followed up by saying, “This is kind of the thing we’ve been working towards our whole careers. We knew it would be on a big major scale, and this meets every parameter with that. It means a lot for the Von Erich family and, not to kiss Tony [Khan’s] butt, but he kind of single-handedly is keeping the Von Erich name and dream alive for us. He’s going to have our loyalty forever because of that. More than anything, we’re super excited for this day.”

Check out the complete episode of the Claw Pod with The Von Erichs via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.