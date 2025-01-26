AEW Sources Deny Rumors Of WrestleMania Weekend Policy Restricting Younger Talent

As previously reported by PWMania.com, a rumor had circulated that AEW was prohibiting its younger talents from competing in matches during WWE WrestleMania weekend. However, according to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, these reports are inaccurate.

AEW sources clarified that no specific policy has been implemented for WrestleMania weekend. Instead, factors such as scheduling conflicts, booking plans, or a wrestler’s standing within the company may influence whether a talent is able to appear on an independent show. AEW sources also cited similar considerations for Chris Jericho’s sixth cruise, which is set to take place from January 31 to February 4.

While several independent promotions reported that AEW stars had been pulled from their WrestleMania weekend events, sources emphasized that these decisions were not tied to any overarching AEW policy. Notably, several AEW wrestlers are still scheduled to participate in WrestleMania weekend shows, further dispelling the rumors.