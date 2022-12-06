AEW Sources Say EC3’s Claims About William Regal Are False

In recent months, there had been a lot of drama in the AEW locker room involving various names.

The All Out incident, in which CM Punk vented his frustrations with Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite before engaging in a backstage brawl with The Elite, was the most notable. There was also the incident in which Eddie Kingston piefaced Sammy Guevara, as well as the brawl between Andrade and Guevara.

Former WWE star EC3 recently claimed that William Regal was frustrated with talent who did not accept his offers to coach them before AEW shows and believed management lacked maturity.

Regal, as PWMania.com previously reported, has left AEW and will reportedly return to WWE after the new year when his contract with the rival promotion expires this month.

According to BJ Bethel of SEScoops, several AEW sources said the claims made by EC3 about Regal are false and blasted Carter for spreading them. According to one source, it is “completely inaccurate.”

Another source “noted Carter [EC3] and James are being frustrated themselves at not landing jobs in AEW, and neither them nor [Vince] Russo have ever been with the company.”

The report cited a source who stated, “There was no formal coaching session, where it was something that was scheduled or anything like that. Usually he would go down to the ring to help someone, and word would spread, like, “Hey, Regal is down in the ring.”

This same source went on to say that Dustin Rhodes trains younger women’s wrestlers on the roster and that Bryan Danielson has worked with people on a regular basis, with sessions including talent who has appeared on Dynamite or Rampage.

“I can’t believe this is a story,” another source said. “It’s complete bullsh*t. There was never some schedule you had to be down at the ring and people blew it off, and (Regal) was never going to flat tell someone they had to come to the ring so he could coach them. Regal would work with someone, people would go down and show up, a lot of people took advantage of it. Other vets do it all the time. It’s always the younger women and men. Sometimes someone would work with someone one on one, other times there could be quite a few people down. It was totally informal.”

Another source stated that Regal would sit in the stands and talk with fans to get their perspective. Regal was praised for being nice to the cameramen because he knew they made the talent look good on television.

Regal had been the on-screen manager of the Blackpool Combat Club since his AEW debut in March before betraying Jon Moxley by assisting MJF and costing him the AEW World Heavyweight Title. The AEW World Heavyweight Champion attacked Regal on AEW Dynamite last week in an attempt to get him off television.