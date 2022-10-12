AEW Star Accuses WWE Star of Stealing His Move

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the new challengers for Pretty Deadly’s NXT Tag Team Titles were determined when WWE booked a triple threat number one contender’s tag team match with Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and The Dyad.

WWE released a clip from the match with the caption of Booker T saying that Briggs was busting out moves that he had never seen before.

AEW star JD Drake resorted to Twitter to vent his frustration and accused Briggs of copying one of Drake’s moves. In a series of tweets, he expressed his thoughts:

“At least let them know where you got it from Josh Briggs. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

“I did this in 2015-16. Worked with Josh in Evolve for a few years. Guess I made an impression. September 4. 2015 as a matter of fact.”

Drake’s tag partner, Anthony Henry, added: “He has done this since I have known him. Never seen Josh do it until now.”

Briggs has not yet responded to the accusation. Blade & Enofe won the bout and will compete for the titles on October 22nd at Halloween Havoc.

Henry and Drake continue to appear as The Workhorsemen on AEW. Their most recent AEW match took place on October 4th, when they were defeated by Dante Martin and Matt Sydal via pinfall on AEW Dark.

You can check out the tweets below:

