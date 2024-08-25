AEW Star Added To MLP Forged In Excellence This October

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP) announced that AEW star Konosuke Takeshita will appear at their Forged In Excellence events on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th.

Both events will take place from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and will air live on TrillerTV, with tickets set to go on sale this Monday, August 26th at 10AM ET via MLPWrestling.com.