AEW Star Addresses Not Being Used On Dynamite

There has been a lot of discussion in AEW about the future of FTR. Many fans expected them to appear as surprise entrants during the Casino Tag Team Royale, but this did not happen.

Cash Wheeler tweeted after the match, “Y’all miss us or something?”

Dax Harwood stated on the latest FTR podcast that his comments about FTR’s status and contracts are not a work

In response to weekend tweets, Matt Koon stated, “Well, everybody is saying also that because of the tweet, and because of everything, it’s like this big work. AEW has a pay-per-view coming up, and on Wednesday night, this show drops on Wednesday, on Wednesday night, there’s a Casino Battle Royale where there’s tag teams, and the winner is going to be part of this four way tag team match at the AEW pay-per-view, and that maybe you guys will be The Joker, and this is all just a big work to get people to believe that there’s an issue with you guys. What do you say to that feedback from people?”

Harwood said, “I can’t tell you the truth. I wouldn’t want to do that to AEW and I wouldn’t want to do that to us, whatever that truth is, whether we’ll be there in the Battle Royale or not. I wouldn’t want to ruin that for anybody, the fans included. So I will say just watch Wednesday, and we’ll see.”

Koon: “But to be clear, your intention of the tweet was not as part of a work, though.”

Harwood: “No, absolutely not. No, no, absolutely not. No way. I was legitimately a crybaby. I screen-shotted every award that they had posted. I had a feeling we weren’t going to get mentioned because, like I said, we have reached out and said, ‘Hey, we will come back and work until our contracts are up. We’re okay with it. We took a couple months off to let our bodies heal to think about what we wanted to do. So we’ve made it known that we will gladly come back, at the very least, until our contracts are up, or until we can come to some middle ground or not and leave, but I haven’t necessarily heard anything back. I had a feeling they were not very happy with us.”

