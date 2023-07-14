AEW Star Addresses The Lack Of Television Time In 2023 So Far

AEW star Sonny Kiss has been appearing with ROH but hasn’t wrestled for the AEW brand since the March 24th 2023 Dark tapings and last performed on Rampage in August of 2022.

Kiss spoke on the lack of television time in 2023 during an interview with Matt Cullen of Our Queer Life.

He said, “Tony Khan is a very fair boss and is all for equality. When I go back to thinking about that, he hired me, not because I was who I am, but because I’m a damn good wrestler. Obviously, things are going to go through your head all the time. Being a normal human being, we all have these mental health crises. In all actually, if he didn’t want me in the company, I wouldn’t be there.”

“A small part of keeping our jobs or having jobs is definitely a diversity thing, for sure, but I’m going to that say; AEW in particular is not going to hire you just because you’re that. They’re not going to keep you just because you’re that. It’s great to have, but it’s also great to have them when they have talent and we all do.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)