AEW Star Addresses The Tessa Blanchard Accusation

AEW star Big Swole addressed the alleged incident where Tessa Blanchard spit on a black woman and used a racial slur:
“So since we telling stories….Big Swole’s turn. I won’t speak on all the other stories but the one about La Rosa I know personally. This past year at Wrestlecade I spoke to her about this and about hashing it out with Tessa. I’ve spoken to Tessa as well, after talking with La Rosa and I decided it needed to be dealt with. A conversation needed to happen because this was getting intense over the years. As a black woman this sickened me that this happened to a friend of mine. We have been dealing with this since it happened, it’s just now finding light on social media. People are entitled to deal with this how they want. I just want the world to know the last part of the story.”
And we are supporting her. We have since it happened. Yall just now finding out about this.
Excuse you. I'm saying this is getting out of hand. What you want me to chime in and demolish a woman too, after all my hard work about empowerment. Nah not me. There is a certain way to handle things. I'm old school I miss when Twitter wasn't a thing. Geesh. So calm it.
We are not. It's similar. Regina got bashed bc she was a bully and a b*tch then everyone came in with their stories. Now its Tessa's turn. It's the same kind of story. I'm not saying the backlash isnt warranted but it's like the movie. But I get it folks just now knowing.
