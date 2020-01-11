AEW Star Addresses The Tessa Blanchard Accusation

AEW star Big Swole addressed the alleged incident where Tessa Blanchard spit on a black woman and used a racial slur:

“So since we telling stories….Big Swole’s turn. I won’t speak on all the other stories but the one about La Rosa I know personally. This past year at Wrestlecade I spoke to her about this and about hashing it out with Tessa. I’ve spoken to Tessa as well, after talking with La Rosa and I decided it needed to be dealt with. A conversation needed to happen because this was getting intense over the years. As a black woman this sickened me that this happened to a friend of mine. We have been dealing with this since it happened, it’s just now finding light on social media. People are entitled to deal with this how they want. I just want the world to know the last part of the story.”

Best response all day. https://t.co/IWhwMuIcKf — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) 11 January 2020

And we are supporting her. We have since it happened. Yall just now finding out about this. — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) 11 January 2020

Excuse you. I'm saying this is getting out of hand. What you want me to chime in and demolish a woman too, after all my hard work about empowerment. Nah not me. There is a certain way to handle things. I'm old school I miss when Twitter wasn't a thing. Geesh. So calm it. — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) 11 January 2020