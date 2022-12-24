AEW Star Admits to Missing CM Punk, Names Sting and Darby Allin as Dream Tag Partners

In a recent social media Q&A, AEW star Danhausen mentioned missing CM Punk and mentioned Sting and Darby Allin as potential tag team partners. In response to two fan questions about wrestling on Twitter, The Very Nice, Very Evil One revealed that he misses CM Punk and would like to “cross this [teaming Sting and Allin] off the list.”

He added that his favorite CCG deck is the Magic: The Gathering discard Black deck, Drive is his favorite non-horror, non-sci-fi film, and Marvel Legends action figures are superior to MacFarlane Toys.

You can check out the tweets below: