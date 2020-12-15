AEW Star Agrees With Jim Ross’ Recent Comments About Moves

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Ross recently criticized wrestlers for doing the “same f*cking spots” and talked about how finishers needed to be protected.

Darby Allin recently did an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.com. Here are the highlights with Allin addressing JR’s comments and other topics…

Riju Dasgupta: So Jim Ross recently made some comments about certain acrobatic spots, and I would like to know your thoughts on it.

Darby Allin: “I love Jim Ross, and I agree with him.”

RD: Another thing that happened this past week was Shaquille O’Neal became a part of the pro wrestling landscape. Do you have any thoughts on that as well?

DA: Yeah, I would say he kicked a**. I want to see more crossovers with other forms of media. I’m a big fan of all that stuff, which why I tried to bring in Tony Hawk and Steve-O or Travis Pastrana; as much as these guys get me hyped, I want to bring them into the world so that all the other wrestling fans can see what they do.

RD: Now, with you holding the Championship right now and the whole AEW landscape is in front of you, who are some of the people we have never seen you compete against that we could see you face?

DA: “Man, that is a long list, but I’d say on top of that list for a singles match is probably a guy like Kenny Omega. I know, I’ve never stepped in the ring with him, but I want to. I’d also love to find a tag team partner and fight the FTR. That’s another one.”

