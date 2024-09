The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) promotion announced that AEW star and reigning ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet will make her debut for the promotion as part of their Women’s Grand Prix event on Friday, October 25th at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

Previously announced for the event are Willow Nightingale, Tessa Blanchard, Alex Windsor, Viva Van and Samantha Black.