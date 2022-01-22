AEW Star Announces He Will Become A Free Agent Next Month

AEW star Lio Rush announced the following on his social media accounts:

“On February 14th, 2022 my contract will expire with AEW and I will become a free agent. For all booking inquires please email LioRushNow@gmail.com.”

Rush’s last AEW match was the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal from the December 8th 2021 edition of Dynamite. On January 1st, Rush commented on the Tony Khan/Big Swole situation…

“Im not cool with any of this shit to be honest.”

“If nobody says something, then I will. Because this is fucked up and now I’m pissed.”

“APOLOGIZE. @TonyKhan @AEW”

Rush later issued a follow-up statement and said that he had talked to Khan:

“I am proud to work for a boss and company that try to make these strides in social equality. I look forward to working with Tony to keep making steps towards positive change.”