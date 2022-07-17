AEW Star Appears to Be Done With the Company

Another AEW star might be leaving the company soon; at least, that’s how recent social media activity makes it appear.

AEW references and Fuego Del Sol’s Twitter avatar were both deleted. His bio directs promoters to email BookFuegoDS@gmail.com for bookings and he has also deleted his tweets.

In a Rampage storyline where he had to defeat Miro to secure a contract, Fuego signed with the company almost a year ago. Sammy Guevara, a friend of Fuego’s, signed the contract Tony Khan gave him, and that evening was the first time he was regarded as a legitimate member of the roster despite the fact that he lost the match.

Fuego has mostly appeared on Dark, with a few Rampage appearances. He has also wrestled on independent shows, indicating that his contract with AEW was not exclusive and that he might have been on a “per show” arrangement.

He last made an appearance on television in an 8-man tag team match on the Dynamite show on July 6th. He teamed with Bear Country and Leon Ruffin and were defeated by The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed.

Several AEW contracts were not extended this year, and there are still some that might not be around at the end of the year.

