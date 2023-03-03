AEW Star Appears To Respond To Lacey Evans’ Mental Health Social Media Post

Lacey Evans has received both praise and criticism following an Instagram Stories post about mental health.

Evans’ post is a repost from Bedros Keuilian, and it said:

“How to fix 99% of anxiety & depression

1) Excercise hard daily

2) Eat clean

3) Put purpose over pleasure

4) Make a lot more money

5) Stop overthinking

6) Help others and be kind

7) Mind your own f*cking business

Your problems are much easier to solve than you think…”

In apparent response to Evans, AEW’s The Bunny posted the following on her Instagram:

“Some of us manage our mental health issues with medication. To suggest that simply exercising, eating a certain way, working more; etc etc etc will cure your mental illness is harmful and perpetuates the notion that mental health issues aren’t actual ILLNESSES. If anyone out there is struggling to do basic human activities due to their anxiety, depression, etc, you aren’t alone. Please take care of yourselves and don’t listen to the narrative that you are choosing to suffer. I know from experience that you are doing the best you can. Sending love to all of you”

You can check out the aforementioned posts below: