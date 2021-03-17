AEW Star Austin Gunn To Release Hip-Hop Album

AEW star Austin Gunn of The Gunn Club has a new hip-hop album coming out this Friday, March 19 with Arab American singer/songwriter SaifLove. “All Alone” is the title of the collaboration project, which will include 6 tracks.

“I’m extremely excited for the release of ‘ALL ALONE’ on Friday! I hope you guys enjoy it, HALF as much, as we enjoyed making it for you… @iamsaiflovee #AllAlone,” Gunn tweeted today.

A snippet of their “Someone Like U” single can be heard below. Gunn noted in another recent tweet that it took them 8 months to finish the project. The album can be pre-saved or pre-ordered now via this link for Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes Store and Deezer.

Gunn signed with AEW in January 2020 after originally signing with ROH in June 2019 as a Top Prospect. He is currently wrestling in AEW with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, and his older brother, Colten Gunn, known as The Gunn Club. They defeated David Ali, Adam Priest and Seth Gargis in six-man action on this week’s AEW Dark episode.

