AEW Star Believes Brian Cage “Absolutely” Deserves to Be Offered a New Deal

As PWMania.com previously reported, Brian Cage’s current contract with AEW is set to expire at the end of this month unless an extension can be negotiated. Chris Jericho offered his thoughts on Cage’s current situation during an interview with DailyStar.com.

“I think Brian Cage over the last six months is the best Brian Cage has ever been. I think he’s finally starting to understand some of the psychology of wrestling rather than just moves and that sort of thing. He is one of a kind with his size and agility, but now there is more intensity and I think he’s really understanding who he is as a wrestler. Six months ago I might have said ‘Well, whatever, if he says that’s cool’, but now I think he has become a way more valuable part of our roster and I would sign him for sure. Absolutely.”

You can check out the complete interview at DailyStar.co.uk.