AEW Star Believes He’s On The Same Level As Roman Reigns and CM Punk

AEW star Ricky Starks talked about how he compares to some of the recent arrivals in AEW such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and WWE’s Roman Reigns, during an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast:

“To me, I’m going to say it straight up, I can run with those guys. I can be at the top with those guys. I’m on the same level as those dudes. I know that in my heart I am. Sometimes, I’m having to play catch up with my momentum and having to pick up where I left off, and that’s fine, other days I’m looking around like, ‘this all changed so quick and I need to figure out where to jump in at.’ I don’t want this to seem like I’m not appreciative, but this is a bit more insight into me personally that I’m trying to figure out. I see all the positive support online and people want to see me more, and I really do take it to heart and get emotional over it. At the end of the day, you can bring in Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, bring in Roman Reigns, all of them. The thing I want is the opportunity to get in there and say, ‘You may not think much of me right now, but after the match, I’m sure you will.’ It isn’t just the hot popular groups of people at AEW that you want to surround yourself with, look at the underutilized and undiscovered talent on the roster and go from there.”