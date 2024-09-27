AEW Star Believes Jon Moxley Is The Most “Underrated” Performer In The Company

AWE star Darby Allin was asked who he believed to be the company’s most underrated performer during an appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast.

Allin said, “It sounds kind of strange to say this, but I think it’s Jon Moxley. When he first came to the company, he was the guy. I remember being like, ‘This is game-changing,’ for him to show up at Double or Nothing. I felt like he was just another guy for a while. He was thrown into random matches for the sake of it.

If you give Jon the ball, there is no better performer than him. I felt like his run last year, he became IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, but in the world of AEW, I felt like he was just in random tag matches. I felt something when he came out at Double or Nothing. I felt the energy of the room change. Now, I feel he’s put himself right back in the fold by killing people with plastic bags.”

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)