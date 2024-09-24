AEW Star Believes The Timing Of Vince McMahon’s Netflix Documentary Release Is “Very Interesting”

Netflix recently announced that a documentary series about former WWE owner Vince McMahon will premiere on the streaming service on September 25th, 2024, with six one-hour episodes. McMahon’s official Twitter/X account issued a statement on Monday, just before the docuseries premiered.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett discussed Vince’s statement on his podcast.

Jarrett said, “Okay, that last line, ‘I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.’ Well, Connie, I’m going to kind of contradict that statement. I think there’s always three sides. What is fascinating about all of this is the timing of it. Now, it’s being released on a Wednesday. Does Netflix usually release new episodes on Wednesdays? I’m not the biggest Netflix watcher. It’s interesting that they’re releasing it on a Wednesday. The timing of it is very, very interesting.”

“The history that I know personally, you know personally, the world really knows: He never takes anything lying down at all. Yes, he controlled the narrative when he ran the organization [WWE], but now he obviously doesn’t. He understands as well better than anybody. Netflix’s number one goal, and I don’t want to say [there’s] only one goal, but the number one goal is to get as many streams as possible. What’s WWE’s goal at this current time? Where do they sit on it? Well, we know Vince obviously wants to — I don’t want to say protect his name, but to tell his side of the story.”

“Well, it’s like he said: there’s two sides to every story; I’m going to say there’s three sides. There’s Vince’s version, Netflix’s version, and then somewhere out there, there’s going to be the truth, maybe even lost in it all. But like you said, I think it goes without saying, him posting today is a definite sign that he’s just not going to let this — he’s getting out in front of it. He’s punching back, and this is certainly not the first, and it won’t be the last.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



