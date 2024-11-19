AEW Star Blasts Haters On X: “Dumb F*cking Losers”

A photo of the future US President Donald Trump sitting down for a McDonald’s a meal with Twitter/X founder Elon Musk emerged on social media this weekend. AEW star Danhausen responded on the photo, stating, “‘Don’t worry, I’M not eating McDonald’s, I’m feeding it to my brainworm.’”

A person responded to Danhausen by commenting, “your like a vampire with f*cking downs 😂😂.”

Daunhausen responded, “This site is filled with openly racist, sexist, homophobic dipshits like this guy and people wonder why everyone’s leaving. It’s not ‘woke’, it’s because people like you are dumb f*cking losers that will never amount to anything in life and are annoying as f*ck.”

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Danhausen is still under contract with AEW “well into next year but there are not creative plans for him.”