AEW Star Bryan Keith On If WWE Had Any Interest In Him

AEW star Bryan Keith appeared on an episode of Talk is Jericho to discuss a number off pro wrestling related topics, including if WWE had any interest in him.

Keith said, “No, nothing. I’ve been at Booker’s for a long time. I did extra work and things like that, but nothing like, ‘Hey, come in and we’ll take a look at you and things like that.’ I watched WWE all the time as a kid. I’m a WWF kid, I never even watched WCW growing up. But I feel like whenever I got older, I gravitated towards the Japanese style of professional wrestling, so in my head, I literally wanted to go to Japan. WWE or TNA and all these other places, it wasn’t the goal. I’d work for them. At the time, if they were giving it, I was gonna see what’s up. But in my head, I was like, ‘Japan, japan, Japan.’ I remember my parents being like, ‘How? How the hell do you think you’re gonna get on the other side of the world and do that?’ Actually, at the beginning of this year, I went for the first time for two weeks. DDT brought me out, and I wrestled out there.”

