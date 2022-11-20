AEW Star Calls Interim Titles “Bullsh*t” and Says “You’re Either a Champion or You’re Not”

Shawn Spears took to Twitter to criticize the AEW’s use of interim titles after the organization crowned a new Women’s Interim World Champion.

Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the new AEW Full Gear champion on Saturday’s pay-per-view event. Storm was named Interim Women’s World Champion after current champion Thunder Rosa announced that she would be unable to compete against Storm at AEW All Out due to a back injury.

Storm has recently questioned the interim status, but AEW President Tony Khan is opposed to stripping an injured champion. When CM Punk was injured, AEW instituted an interim World Title, and Jon Moxley became the interim champion before a title unification bout.

“This “interim” stuff is bullsh*t. You’re either the Champion, or you’re not,” Spears wrote on Twitter.

Spears’ most recent AEW match took place on the October 13th edition of Rampage, when he and FTR defeated The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona).