AEW Star Calls Out Fans That “Drive These Wrestlers and Entertainers Into Depression”

In a series of tweets, AEW star Jade Cargill vented about fans have criticized her in-ring skills:

“Give me that same time your ‘superstars’ had to prepare. The coaches the classes I would be a fucking icon. Say I’m lying. I do this off of muscle, great coaches, great production and a great company. It was ME to sink or swim. This shit is NOT easy. I’m proud of myself. Fuck you fans. Except my fans. I like you guys-today. Lol”

Jade continued:

“You fans really drive these wrestlers and entertainers into depression. None you could do half of WTF we do. I know myself and I would never let you guys tell me WHO I am regardless to know what I do in the ring. Fuck that. Just sit back and watch the product. As for the the critics saying I don’t get it, ‘everybody can tell you how to do it-they never did it’. Okay. I’m done. You all have a great afternoon lol.”

“I literally WORK in mental health. I’m certified and have a degree. I know.”