AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”

According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling.

Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:

“Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out, what happened immediately after the Pay-Per-View, that was a huge part of it.

“[The person] We were supposed to directly feud with is no longer in the company. “

On the podcast, Hathaway expressed regret for not having the opportunity to work with the former AEW World Champion.

“That was one thing I was looking forward to because I was hand-chosen for that role. I’m just going to say it. I don’t know the specifics about people choosing sides. I just know that CM Punk said ‘hey. I want to work with this guy.’ That means a lot, regardless of what has happened.”

Because of the investigation, Tony Khan remained silent on any CM Punk matters following All Out.

Until now, the most recent word was that Punk was still officially under contract with AEW after contract buyout talks stalled due to disagreements over a non-compete clause.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to SEScoops for the transcription)