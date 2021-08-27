AEW Star Comes To The Defense of Red Velvet After Botch Goes Viral

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On the August 25th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter defeated Red Velvet. The match was criticized by some fans on social media due to the botches with one botch in particular going viral:

Jade Cargill, who has been a rival of Velvet on television, came to her defense:

“Red was/is fine. She can work. Everybody loved her when she was killing it. Shit happens. But clearly you all don’t know wrestling to not see some shit in that go round. SMH. I’m done.”

