AEW Star Comments On Capturing NJPW Strong Women’s Title At Resurgence 2023

Willow Nightingale is your NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

The AEW women’s contender defeated Mercedes Mone (f.k.a. Sasha Banks) at the NJPW Resurgence 2023 special event this weekend.

Nightingale picked up the win over Mone in a match that garnered a ton of buzz on social media. As noted, the match also resulted in Mercedes Mone suffering a serious injury.

After the title-claiming victory, Nightingale took to social media to share a photo of the new championship in her suitcase.

“Would you look at that,” she wrote. “Ya girl’s debuting for New Japan and I’m looking to go home a much heavier suitcase🏆🎉⚡️.”

Check out photos of Willow Nightingale’s NJPW Strong Women’s Championship victory celebration after defeating Mercedes Mone at NJPW Resurgence via the tweets embedded below.