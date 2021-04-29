AEW Star Comments On Drake Wuertz’s Controversial Viewpoints

As PWMania.com previously reported, video footage was published of WWE NXT referee and former wrestler Drake Wuertz giving a speech during a Seminole County Board of County Commissioners meeting. While wearing an NXT shirt, Wuertz talked about how continuing to have a mask mandate “only puts vulnerable children at risk of being preyed upon by traffickers and predators.”

AEW star Joey Janela commented on Wuertz’s viewpoints which have generated controversy on social media:

When I talked to him on the phone and he tried to tell me the proud boys weren’t racist they were proud patriots & I had my information manipulated by the left media I was completely done with him lol — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 28, 2021