AEW Star Comments On Feeling ‘Lost In The Shuffle’ At The Moment

In an interview with GAW TV, AEW star Kiera Hogan commented on her run with the company so far:

“I like the girls in the [AEW] locker room. A lot of girls, obviously my girlfriend Diamante worked there before I worked there so I was there backstage a lot of the times like helping girls do makeup because I do makeup sometimes. I also have a lot friends in the locker room that were excited for me to come over there. They’re like, ‘Are you gonna come over here? I wanna wrestle you, I wanna wrestle you’ like Tay [Conti] and Red Velvet and of course one of my best friends Big Swole, Nyla [Rose], a lot of the girls were just like, ‘We want to wrestle you. I wanna have a bomb match with you because I know –’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna have bomb ass matches with you too. Okay, so I’m here’ but I feel like, there’s a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now so I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle and I feel like I’m one of those things.

But, I’m just trying to just stay positive and just focus on what I can control which is just staying ready for whenever that opportunity does present itself and I’m excited because NWA, I still am able to do indie bookings under my contract and do things that honestly I can do because of my contract so I’m able to still work and go out and things and with the time that I do have off, I’m able to just focus on myself and working out and my move set and going to training or getting bookings. Hopefully like I said, overseas or something with the time that I have off because it’s just — because it’s only a couple of shows and the Dynamite — not the Dynamite, the Dark and the Elevation tapings are kind of sporadic when it comes to filming. I’m not really sure like the next time I do work but I just try to stay ready for like I said, whenever the opportunity [comes].”