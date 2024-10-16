AEW Star Comments On Rumors Of Bobby Lashley Debuting Soon

Brody King recently spoke with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda’s WrestleBinge for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the interview, The House of Black star addressed rumors of former WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley soon joining fellow members of The Hurt Syndicate, MVP and Shelton Benjamin, in AEW.

“I’ve never met him,” King said of ‘The All Mighty.’ “I’ve never had any contact with him.”

He added, “But I’m looking forward to maybe one day standing across the ring from him. I’m never scared of a big challenge.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.