AEW Star Confirms He Is Still Under Contract With The Company

There has been a lot of speculation on the contract status and future of the Lucha Bros. in AEW, with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix reportedly set to sign with WWE once their deals are up. Penta spoke with Mas Luchas on a number of topics, including how he is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling, but is ready to go if they need him to go to work.

Penta said, “It’s like I was saying, everyone defends their interests. Tony is defending his interests and we are defending our own. I’ll say this, I am still under contract with AEW, that is my present. I have not thought about my future because I prefer to think about my here and now, and my now is AEW. If they decided to not have us in matches, that’s their thing, but I am ready for the day they need me to go to work with the same energy and enthusiasm I’ve always had. We will see what happens in future months, but I am still in AEW and I cannot even think after talking to another company because that is not of my involvement. My legal team, lawyers and that stuff will handle everything relating to contracts and the like, but my job is inside that ring and with the fans. Everything that happens outside of that will be handled by people in their areas. My present in AEW, I’m still firm with them and, quite frankly, I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

You can check out Penta’s comments in the video below.

