AEW Star Could Be Out Of Action For Up To A Year

AEW star Darius Martin of Top Flight wrote on social media that he had ACL knee surgery and will have a “long” road to recovery. ACL surgery can take at least nine months to recover from if not longer.
Darius has been out of action since February and his partner Dante continues to compete in AEW as a singles star.
Had ACL surgery this morning….
First time having surgery and this anesthesia has been hitting my body like a MFer all day.
Nonetheless, the road to recovery begins. It’ll be long but when I’m back, expect me to be performing at a level you’ve NEVER seen before. ⏳
— Darius Martin (@officialairwolf) April 22, 2021