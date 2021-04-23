AEW Star Could Be Out Of Action For Up To A Year

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW star Darius Martin of Top Flight wrote on social media that he had ACL knee surgery and will have a “long” road to recovery. ACL surgery can take at least nine months to recover from if not longer.

Darius has been out of action since February and his partner Dante continues to compete in AEW as a singles star.

