AEW Star Currently Dealing With an Injury

Eddie Kingston is out of action due to an injury that prevented him from facing Artemis Spencer on Saturday’s DEFY Wrestling show.

Due to an undisclosed injury, DEFY Wrestling reported that Kingston would miss their event.

Kingston did not appear on Dynamite or Rampage this week, so it is unknown when he sustained the injury. Recently, he has been involved in a storyline with Ortiz and the House of Black. After losing to Malakai Black and Brody King last month on an episode of Rampage, it appears that Kingston and Ortiz decided to go their separate ways.

After a confrontation, Kingston later knocked out Ortiz with a chair. Last Friday on Rampage, Ortiz promoted his friend and issued a challenge.

Kingston is still scheduled to face Jay White next Saturday at the NJPW Strong Battle in the Valley.

