AEW Star Didn’t Get His Green Card In Time To Fly To London For All In

AEW’s All In pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England, but not everyone will be there.

Ethan Page is among them. The AEW star revealed to MuscleManMalcolm that he didn’t receive his green card in time to fly to London.

Here are the highlights from the interview:

His AEW Collision match with MJF for the World Heavyweight Title:

“All this, man, and you probably already are. That’s how it was. A dream came true. My family is in the front row. It was the biggest match of my career in the most anticipated venue of my entire career. So, yeah, it was the biggest night of my professional life.”

Which title he has his eyes set on:

“I have no problems with [TBS Champion Kris] Statlander, nor do I want problems with Statlander. I prefer to fight the dinosaur [Luchasaurus] for the TNT Title. And to be honest with you, I’ve always, ever since it changed from the All-Atlantic to the International Title, I wanted that belt from when it was called the All-Atlantic. It still looks beautiful. I still have my eyes on the prize. Orange Cassidy. I’m ready to break that thumb off his thumb.”

Why he missed AEW All In:

“Ethan Page is landlocked in America because I have officially applied for my green card, which is a huge dream thing for myself and my family, but the timing of it, we had the tours of Canada, so we pushed back the paperwork, and the second we came back from Canada, we had apply. So, I won’t be able to cross the border for All In, but I’ll be watching, and I think all of you guys should too.”

Page added it breaks his heart he couldn’t be there.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)